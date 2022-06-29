Pitt-Johnstown men's basketball coach Bob Rukavina added three recruits for the 2022-23 season, including Rio Grande (Ohio) University transfer Andrew Shull, Gateway High School standout Will Kromka and Nick Watts, Long Island’s League 2 Most Valuable Player.
The Mountain Cats, coming off a 21-9 season, will look to replace standout guard Fred Mulbah, who recently committed to play for NAIA program St. Thomas University in Florida. Mulbah averaged 15.4 points, 7.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game during the 2021-22 season at Pitt-Johnstown.
A redshirt freshman point guard, Shull averaged 15.2 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists a game as a true freshman during the 2019-20 season. Shull helped lead the Red Storm to their first NAIA Tournament appearance in 18 years on his way to being the only freshman named to the All-River States Conference Team.
A West Virginia high school product who won two state championships and was poised for a third before his senior season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shull scored 1,369 points playing at Huntington High School and Chapmanville Regional High School in West Virginia.
Kromka is the younger brother of Mountain Cats standout John Paul Kromka. The 6-foot-4 wing was a second-team all-WPIAL Class 5A player. He averaged 16 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists and earned a spot in the Roundball Classic All-Star Game.
A multi-sport athlete, Kromka also earned recognition for his prowess on the volleyball court by twice being named All-WPIAL and All-Section. He led Gateway to a section title his senior year.
A 6-foot-8 forward from Northport, New York, Watts was named the Most Valuable Player of League 2 in 2021-22 after leading his Northport Tigers to a third straight appearance in the Suffolk County championship. He averaged 14 points, 12 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 blocks a game.
