JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Andrew Shull totaled a game-high 19 points, Jared Jakubick added 15 points as Pitt-Johnstown cruised to a 79-59 victory over winless Gannon Saturday afternoon in the Sports Center.
The Mountain Cats have won five straight and seven of their last eight games to improve to 10-3.
Senior John Paul Kromka collected 10 points and seven rebounds while Joe Batt provided 10 points and five rebounds.
With the game knotted at 6-all less than four minutes in, Pitt-Johnstown went on a 18-4 run capped by a 3-pointer from Drew Magestro to grab a 24-10 lead at the 9:51 mark of the first half.
The Mountain Cats shot 46.2% from the field in the first half and limited the Golden Knights to just 25% (6 of 24) from the floor. Beyond that, the significant difference came via the long ball as Pitt-Johnstown made 7 of 14 3-point attempts during the first 20 minutes and finished 12 of 22 (54.5%).
Pitt-Johnstown never let Gannon get back into the game during the second half after opening the frame on a 16-8 run to go up 50-29.
A season-high eleven Mountain Cats recorded points.
Demetrius Mims was by far the most efficient player for the Golden Knights, who dropped to 0-11. He finished 7 of 10 from the field for a team-high 16 points.
