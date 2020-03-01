The Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team will host Slippery Rock University in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference first-round playoff game on Monday.
The third-seeded Mountain Cats will play sixth-seeded Slippery Rock University at 7 p.m. at the Sports Center.
“Offensively we’re leading the league in field goal percentage and assists,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Bob Rukavina said. “Offensively we’ve been very consistent all year. I’m just hoping we can rebound.
“Slippery Rock got us on the glass both times we played. They’re strong and they’re athletic.
“Everybody has got to do their part and limit them to one shot. We’re going to have to try to really do the job on the glass and hang in there with them. We just can’t get blasted on the glass.”
The teams split a pair of regular-season conference games, with the home team winning each time.
Pitt-Johnstown beat Slippery Rock University 72-69 on Jan. 18 at the Sports Center. That was Rukavina’s 500th career win.
The Rock beat the Mountain Cats 78-75 on Feb. 12 at Morrow Field House.
The Mountain Cats are 21-8 overall, with a 15-7 mark in the PSAC Western Division. Slippery Rock University is 15-13, 11-11.
“Hosting this game is great because we’ve been really good at home the last two years,” Rukavina said. “I think we’ve lost three games the last two years at home.”
The Mountain Cats are led by 6-foot-7 sophomore John Paul Kromka, who averages 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds a game. Kromka is among the NCAA Division II leaders with 73 blocked shots.
Senior Josh Wise averages 12 points and 4.5 rebounds while providing leadership and experience. Caiden Landis, a 6-7 sophomore, averages 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. Sophomore point guard Fred Mulbah averages 9.3 points a game and has 186 assists.
“They definitely have come a long way,” Rukavina said. “We talked about winning close games. We lost a lot of close games last season even though we had a good year with how young we were.
“We’ve had a good year this year. I’m glad we’re competing for a NCAA bid with six sophomores among our top seven guys.
“They don’t panic. They just keep going. You can see the difference in experience this year.”
Slippery Rock University is led by 6-7, 250-pound senior Micah Till’s 19.1 points and 6.6 rebounds a night. Will Robinson Jr., a 6-5 senior, averages 17.1 points and 7.4 boards. Guard Gared Armstrong averages 13.9 points a game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.