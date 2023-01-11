CLARION, Pa. – John Paul Kromka poured in a team-high 16 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead Pitt-Johnstown past Clarion 66-53 on Wednesday night at Tippin Gym.
The Mountain Cats, who have now won six straight games and eight of their past nine, never trailed on their way to improving to 11-3.
Senior guard Joe Batt provided 13 points and seven rebounds. Jared Jakubick, who collected a team-high eight boards, and Andrew Shull each added 10 points. Ryan Smith totaled nine points.
Pitt-Johnstown dominated the first 16 minutes, taking a lead that ballooned as high as 16 points on a layup by Kromka with 4:33 remaining in the half. Clarion hit a late 3-pointer, but the Mountain Cats went into the break up 30-22.
The Mountain Cats outrebounded the Golden Eagles 21-15 and limited them to just 32% shooting from the floor in the first half.
Aided heavily by seven early second-half points by Batt, Pitt-Johnstown pushed its lead back up to 15 with a little more than 15 minutes to play. After a Kromka steal, Jakubick laced a 3-pointer off an assist from Smith to increase the lead to a 18 at the 10:31 mark of the second half.
After Clarion cut the deficit to 11 with 5:28 remaining, Jakubick put the game on ice just a minute later with his second 3 of the evening to make it 60-46.
Gerald Jarmon scored a game-high 19 points for the Golden Eagles, who fell to 2-12.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 45.5% (25 of 55) from the floor and held Clarion to just a 35.2% (19 of 54) clip. The Mountain Cats turned 17 Clarion turnovers into 18 points.
