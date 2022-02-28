JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball coach Bob Rukavina called the attendance at Monday night’s PSAC tournament opener against Gannon the most he’s seen in nearly 25 years.
A crowd estimated at 825 students and fans packed the UPJ Sports Center, acting as if they were sitting on the Mountain Cats’ bench.
The adrenaline-filled Pitt-Johnstown squad took off from the opening tip, gaining a quick lead it never squandered, as the No. 3 seed Mountain Cats defeated the No. 6 Golden Knights 78-62.
“I’ve been here a long time, and that was the best crowd I’ve had at a game since we played IUP in 1998,” said Rukavina, who is in his 33rd season leading the Mountain Cats. “That was probably the best student section we’ve ever had, and that means a whole lot. It really gets the guys going when they have a crowd like that.”
Pitt-Johnstown jumped out to a 12-2 advantage just under six minutes into the contest following a John Paul Kromka steal and breakaway dunk. The Mountain Cats connected on six of their first eight shots to gain the advantage.
“We talked about getting off to a good start because the past couple games, we haven’t gotten off to a good start," Rukavina said. "We said to, 'Play defense as hard as we can, and if we can hit some shots with it, that’s great.' That was so important to jump out like we did.”
The Mountain Cats held the Golden Knights to just one made field goal until the 9:07 mark of the first half. Gannon was 1-for-12 shooting with six turnovers until Lance-Amir Paul’s 3-pointer broke the trend, as Pitt-Johnstown led 19-7.
Drew Magestro then knocked down back-to-back 3s, followed by treys from North Star graduate Andy Zuchelli and Jared Jakubick as Pitt-Johnstown pushed the lead to 28-12. Jakubick eventually scored the final basket of the half as the Mountain Cats went into the break up 38-19.
Gannon was 6 of 28 shooting in the first half, including going 3-for-13 behind the arc. The Mountain Cats used stellar defensive play to keep the majority of the Golden Knights’ shots outside the paint.
“We knew they were big, especially when they bring in their 7-footer,” Kromka said. “We knew we had to keep them out as much as possible. A lot of that came by us guarding guys off the ball. They weren’t able to move very well. We had such good rotations defensively.”
In turn, the Mountain Cats did a large portion of their offensive work inside the paint, totaling 40 points in the key, 20 coming in each half. Kromka scored all of his game-high 20 points in the paint.
Gannon began to capitalize on multiple Pitt-Johnstown miscues in the second half, outscoring the Mountain Cats 17-8 to open the frame. The Golden Knights shrunk the lead down to 46-36, but the Mountain Cats answered with a 10-point run to grow the lead back to 20.
The Mountain Cats led by as many as 22 in the second half, as four Pitt-Johnstown players scored in double figures. Fred Mulbah, who recently became the program’s all-time assists leader, finished with 14 points and 12 assists.
“We really needed this win, especially since we split with them in the regular season,” Mulbah said. “It was a revenge tour for us. We played with a sense of urgency and it worked out for us. We had a lot of strong possessions defensively and that carried over into our offense. A lot of guys were involved on both sides.”
Jakubick compiled 17 points for the Mountain Cats, while Magestro tallied 11. Zuchelli added three points in just over nine minutes of game action.
Pitt-Johnstown (21-8) advances to the quarterfinals of the PSAC Tournament, where the Mountain Cats will face No. 2 seed Mercyhurst on Wednesday.
The Lakers defeated the Mountain Cats in both regular matchups during the regular season, claiming a 90-61 win on Jan. 26 and a 70-58 victory on Feb. 16.
Rukavina said his team will have to play similar basketball against Mercyhurst, while limiting giveaways. The Mountain Cats committed 21 turnovers in their last matchup with the Lakers.
“If we can play focused and make some good shots, we’ll be right there with them,” he said. “They’re a very experienced team. We’re going to have to play our very best to go up there and beat them.”
