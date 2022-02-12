CLARION – John Paul Kromka’s 19 points led four Pitt-Johnstown double-figure scorers, as the Mountain Cats used a 21-point first-half swing on their way to a 90-58 win on Saturday afternoon at Clarion.
Pitt-Johnstown, receiving votes in both the NABC and D2SIDA National Polls, made it 12 wins in its last 14 games and improved to 19-5 overall and 15-3 in the PSAC West.
Kromka had 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and six rebounds, while Joe Batt and Ryan Smith each netted 13 points. Caiden Landis collected 12 points and five rebounds off the bench for Pitt-Johnstown.
Fred Mulbah scored four points to move to within 37 points of becoming Pitt-Johnstown’s 33rd 1,000-point scorer and dished out six assists to pull to within 13 of Nick Novak’s (2009-13) Mountain Cat all-time record of 545.
Pitt-Johnstown fell behind by a couple buckets early, before catching fire to outscore Clarion 36-15 over the final 13 minutes of the first half to build a 16-point advantage.
Clarion came out and hit four 3-pointers in the first seven minutes, including three from Mason Mraz, to open-up a five-point lead.
Pitt-Johnstown answered with nine straight points over the next three minutes to go on top, 18-14, at the 10:36 mark behind four of Kromka’s 10 first half points and three of Batt 11 opening half points.
Gerald Jarmin scored 22 points and Mraz had 12 points for Clarion (9-14).
