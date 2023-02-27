JOHNSTOWN, Pa – In both regular season meetings between Pitt-Johnstown and Slippery Rock, the games were decided by four points or less. It was only fitting that the rubber match between the two squads in the first round of the PSAC Tournament was decided in similar fashion.
Pitt-Johnstown and Slippery Rock played a spirited second half in a game that featured nine lead changes, but the host Mountain Cats prevailed with a 77-73 victory over The Rock. The victory improved Pitt-Johnstown’s record to 20-9 on the year, marking the third straight 20-win season for the program.
“That’s three times and three great games right to the last play of the game of every one of them,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Bob Rukavina said after his team advanced the PSAC quarterfinals. “They got us Saturday with a three with three seconds left.”
Slippery Rock knocked off Pitt-Johnstown 71-70 on Saturday thanks to a last second 3-pointer. Pitt-Johnstown won a January matchup by a score of 72-68. Given that kind of recent history between the two teams, Monday’s game followed suit.
The Rock had built a 64-56 advantage with 4:48 remaining in the contest, but that is just when Pitt-Johnstown point guard Andrew Shull found his rhythm.
The freshman from West Virginia buried consecutive baskets to get the lead down to 63-60 with 3:05 left. Later on with the game tied at 69 with :44 seconds left, the Mountain Cats opted to let their point guard make a play.
Shull was in an isolation at the top of the key and pulled up for a 3-pointer. The shot was off the mark, but he was fouled and Shull connected on all three shots to give the Mountain Cats the lead.
“We battled back and Andrew Shull hit some big shots, really big shots to bring us back,” Rukavina said. "We just got it done on the defensive end at the end. They’re a very good team and they’re so athletic and long, it’s tough because we’re not as tall and not as long arms and not as athletic. We battled and I was proud of our guys to move on.”
Slippery Rock’s Jonathan McFall hit a layup with :18 seconds remaining to make it 74-73, but some clutch foul shooting by the Mountain Cats kept the game out of reach. McFall’s drive attempt with 7 seconds left fell off the mark, and Joe Batt’s two subsequent free throws for Pitt-Johnstown set the final score.
The Mountain Cats were 21-of-25 from the free throw line for the game.
After only scoring four points in the first half and five in Saturday’s game against Slippery Rock, Shull finished with 14 points including 10 in the final four minutes to give his team a push when they needed it most.
“He’s single-handedly in four or five games brought us back and made shots,” Rukavina said of Shull. “He’s got a great pull up jump shot and we just let him go one-on-one and he came through big.”
John Paul Kromka topped Pitt-Johnstown in scoring (22) and rebounding (eight). Kromka has been the go-to-option for the Mountain Cats all year, but he had a slow start and did not score in the first 14 minutes of the game. He was also sidelined briefly after receiving a blow to the face. While he was out of the game, Pitt-Johnstown received big-time production from senior reserve Caiden Landis. He finished with 13 points, all in the first half to help spark the team and keep pace with Slippery Rock in the early going.
“He was incredible in what he did and definitely the MVP of the game to keep us close at the start,” Rukavina said of Landis’ performance.
Despite giving up some size to The Rock, Pitt-Johnstown out-rebounded the visitors 29-23.
Amante Britt and Lashon Lindsey each totaled 15 points for Slippery Rock, who finished the season 17-12.
With the win, Pitt-Johnstown advances to the PSAC quarterfinal round and will travel to West No. 2 seed and nationally ranked Mercyhurst for a game on Wednesday night.
The two teams split the regular season meetings.
“They’re very good, very well-coached,” Rukavina said of his team’s next test. “They play four guards like we do and it’s going to come down to who makes shots and who doesn’t.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.