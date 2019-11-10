INDIANA – Joe Batt scored a game-high 18 points to help the Pitt-Johnstown men turn a six-point first-half deficit into a 22-point second half lead on its way to a 78-68 win over West Virginia Wesleyan in Saturday’s final round of the IUP Classic. The Mountain Cats are now 1-1.
Batt’s 18 points six rebounds, and six led four Pitt-Johnstown players who scored in double figures. John Paul Kromka had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Caiden Landis scored 12 points and Drew Magestro added 10 points and five assists. The Mountain Cats also got nine points from Josh Wise and seven points from Marcin Wiszomirski.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 48% (29 of 61) from the field while holding the Bobcats to just 39% (21 of 54) shooting. The Mountain Cats were seven of 23 from behind the 3-point line and 13 of 23 from the free-throw line. West Virginia Wesleyan hit eight of 24 from behind the arc and 18 of 25 from the charity stripe.
Dusan Vicentic’s 16 points and game-high 13 rebounds and Luka Petrovic’s 10 points paced the Bobcats, who fell to 0-2.
Pitt-Johnstown will make its 2019-20 home debut with a non-conference game against Carlow at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
