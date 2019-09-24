The Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team announced Tuesday the addition of three recruits for the upcoming season in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Coach Bob Rukavina added 5-foot-11 junior guard Donovian Maxfield of York, 5-9 freshman guard Daunte Allegretto of Ridgway, and 6-1 freshman Austin Greene of Mount Wolf.
Maxfield transferred to Pitt-Johnstown after playing two seasons at Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island, where the team won the Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship in 2017-18. He played four seasons in high school with Pitt-Johnstown sophomore guard Fred Mulbah and current recruit Greene at Northeastern High School.
Allegretto lettered four seasons in basketball and led Ridgway HIgh School to a 26-4 record and a District 9 championship on the way to a spot in the PIAA quarterfinal round. He also lettered four years in baseball and football.
Greene lettered twice and helped Northeastern win a district championship and reach the PIAA Final Four under coach Jon Eyster.
