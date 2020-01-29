Six players reached double-digit scoring as the Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team beat Mansfield University 107-69 on Wednesday night at the Sports Center.
Josh Wise scored 18 points and had four assists and three steals for the 17-4 Mountain Cats (11-3 PSAC Western Division). John Paul Kromka had 14 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Drew Magistro scored 17 points, Fred Mulbah had 13, Caiden Landis had 12, and Donavian Maxfield netted 10 for Pitt-Johnstown, which held a 47-41 halftime advantage.
The Mountain Cats pulled away with a 60-28 second-half margin.
Trevor English had 26 points and 18 rebounds for Mansfield University, which slipped to 5-14, 4-10 in the PSAC Eastern Division. Jaz Farrell had 10 points.
Pitt-Johnstown posted a 34-4 advantage in points scored off of turnovers and had 33 points off the bench to Mansfield’s 19.
