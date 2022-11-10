Returning four starters and seven of the team's top eight contributors from a year ago, the 2022-23 season looks like another strong one for coach Bob Rukavina (35th season) and his Pitt-Johnstown men's basketball team.
The Mountain Cats, who finished third in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division and secured their seventh straight berth in the PSAC Tournament and third consecutive appearance in the PSAC quarterfinals, will be led by National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-American and three-time PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year John Paul Kromka. The senior forward led the Mountain Cats in scoring (17.5 points per game), rebounding (8.1) and blocks (3.0). Kromka also dished out three assists per contest.
Along with Kromka, a three-time all-PSAC West selection, the paint will be anchored by senior guard/forward hybrid Jared Jakubick and senior forward Caiden Landis. Jakubick, who burst onto the scene in his first year as a starter, averaged seven points and five rebounds per games, while routinely guarding the opponent's top player. Landis, who averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, comes into 2022-23 fully healthy after injuries slowed him down most of this past season and will provide another experienced big man in the paint.
Rukavina will also look to sophomore Grant Timmerson and true freshman forward Nick Watts to provide even more depth inside. Timmerson, who is also returning from injuries, improved greatly as the 2021-22 season progressed and will be a solid backup, while Watts, with his strong inside-outside skill set, can score in a variety of ways.
The Mountain Cats will have a new point guard in redshirt freshman Andrew Shull, a transfer from NAIA member Rio Grande (Ohio) University, where he averaged 14.0 points and 3.0 assists per game on his way to earning all-conference honors as a true freshman.
Joining Shull in an experienced and talented backcourt is senior Joe Batt, the team's second leading scorer at 11.6 points per game, and sophomore sensation Ryan Smith, who nearly averaged double figures in scoring (9.2) in his rookie campaign.
Senior sharp-shooter Drew Magestro (9.1 points per game) will compete for playing time. Magestro sits just outside the top 10 on Pitt-Johnstown's all-time 3-pointers made list.
COVID-19 sophomore Andy Zuchelli, who averaged 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in 2021-22, is coming off of a very strong preseason. Zuchelli's ability to stretch the floor, while also score off the dribble, should result in increased playing time for the North Star graduate.
Rukavina is also excited about versatile freshman wing/forward Will Kromka, the younger brother of John Paul Kromka. With his athleticism and ability to play multiple positions, Will Kromka's minutes are expected to increase as the team battles through the grueling PSAC schedule.
Senior guard Jacob Shuagis, a Penn Cambria product, and junior Daunte Allegretto have been with the program the past four years and have established themselves as leaders on the floor and in the locker room.
Berlin Brothersvalley graduate Elijah Sechler and Tyler Bilinsky are coming off of redshirt years and will give Pitt-Johnstown added depth at the point and off-guard spots.
Forward Colin Cote is expected to take a medical redshirt in 2022-23. Cote is a dependable outside shooter and stretch forward.
The Mountain Cats will open their difficult schedule in the Sports Center with the Pitt-Johnstown Tip-Off Classic on Friday and Saturday. Pitt-Johnstown will then travel to national powers No. 8 West Liberty, Lynn and No. 4 Nova Southeastern. Six straight PSAC crossover games begin on Dec. 2 at Bloomsburg University, and PSAC West action starts when Gannon University visits the Sports Center on Jan. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.