LOCK HAVEN – Pitt-Johnstown battled back from a 22-point deficit, including a 16-point deficit with under 5 minutes to play, to earn a 96-92 overtime PSAC crossover victory on Saturday.
John Paul Kromka scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds to lead five Mountain Cat double-figure scorers and give coach Bob Rukavina his 495th career victory. Pitt-Johnstown improved to 10-2 overall and 4-1 in the PSAC West.
Drew Magestro connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, and Caiden Landis had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Mountain Cats. Fred Mulbah scored 14 points and dished out 10 assists for the second straight game, and Joe Batt had 11 points for Pitt-Johnstown.
Christian Kelly had a game-high 28 points and six rebounds, and Matt Cerruti added 27 points to pace five Lock Haven players who scored in double figures as the Bald Eagles dropped to 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the PSAC East.
Pitt-Johnstown will break for the holiday season before visiting California (Pa.) for a PSAC game on Jan. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.