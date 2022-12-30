SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. – Pitt-Johnstown shot 60% as a team as John Paul Kromka led the way with a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds as the Mountain Cats scored a 79-62 victory over Shepherd (WV) Friday.
Kromka shot 12-15 from the floor for his 24 points, while Jared Jakubick had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead a balanced Mountain Cat scoring attack that saw eight players score six or more points. Drew Magestro made three 3-points and finished with nine points and Andrew Shull had eight points.
Pitt-Johnstown hit eight of its first 11 shots and got eight early points from John Paul Kromka to take a five-point lead at the 12:20 mark of the opening half
The Mountain Cats, who shot 62% and held Shepherd to just 21% shooting in the first half, stayed hot and used 3-pointers from Magestro and Andy Zuchelli and a bucket from Caiden Landis in a 12-1 run over the next five minutes to extend it to 29-13.
Will Kromka came off the bench and nailed two of Pitt-Johnstown’s six 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes to get the lead out to 19 and the Mountain Cats took a 43-24 advantage into the break.
Back-to-back buckets from John Paul Kromka to start the second half made it a 23-point lead, before a 12-2 spurt from the Rams, capped by Jon Preston’s 3-pointer, cut it to 55-42 with 10:42 to play.
Dan McClain-Corley’s 19 points and Preston’s 13 points and six boards paced Shepherd, now 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the PSAC East.
