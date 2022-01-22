JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Pitt-Johnstown men's basketball team held on to beat Seton Hill 89-85 Saturday night in a PSAC West matchup, setting up Monday's first-place showdown with Indiana (Pa.) at the Sports Center.
The Mountain Cats and nationally-ranked Crimson Hawks have both won six in a row and are 9-1 and sit atop the West Division standings.
Indiana, which beat Clarion University 81-47 Saturday, is ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division II coaches poll and 15-1 overall, while Pitt-Johnstown is No. 6 in the DII SIDA Atlantic Region poll and 13-3 overall.
Forward John Paul Kromka scored a season-high 27 points for Pitt-Johnstown on Alumni Weekend, including 17 in the second half. He hit 8 of 11 shots and added seven blocks and six rebounds.
Guard Joe Batt also had a season-high 22 points, connecting on 8 of 16 attempts. Guard Fred Mulbah had 17 points and eight assists and guard Drew Magestro contributed 15 points, hitting 5 of 6 3-pointers.
Guard Sean Dillon had a game-high 30 points for the Griffins (1-14, 1-9 PSAC), who lost their sixth consecutive game. Dillon made 8 of 12 shots from 3-point range and 11 of 16 overall.
Guard Ryan Meis added 25 points and guard Jaylen Stewart netted 15. They combined to make eight 3-pointers.
The Mountain Cats shot 48.3% (28 of 58) from the floor and 46.7% (7 of 15) from 3-point range, while the Griffins hit 45.7% (32 of 60) of its shots and 53.1% (17 of 32) from behind the arc. Pitt-Johnstown also shot 81.3% from the free-throw line, sinking 26 of 32.
Pitt-Johnstown led by as many as 17 points in the second half after Kromka made a layup with 6:19 remaining, but Seton Hill closed to within three with 31 seconds to play on a layup by Meis.
Batt tallied 16 first-half points, hitting 7 of 11 shots, including two 3-pointers, as Pitt-Johnstown shot 54.3% (19 of 35) from the field to forge a 46-32 halftime lead.
Kromka netted 10 points and Mulbah added six points and seven assists for coach Bob Rukavina's team.
Monday's game will start at 7:30 p.m. after the Pitt-Johnstown women host Indiana (Pa.) at 5:30 p.m.
