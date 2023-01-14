JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Though the record may not reflect it, the Pitt-Johnstown men seem to play some of their best basketball when matching up with Indiana (Pa.), particularly over the past three seasons.
The Mountain Cats gave the undefeated Crimson Hawks all they could handle on Saturday afternoon, but Indiana again characterized its spot as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
A 3-pointer by Jaylon Stewart with just over a minute remaining gave the Crimson Hawks the lead, and Indiana would eventually hold on for a 76-71 victory in the second game of a doubleheader at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
“Last year, they came in as No. 4, and we beat them,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Bob Rukavina said. “It was kind of the same situation, so we’re used to the atmosphere of playing them. I thought it was just a great game by both teams.”
Pitt-Johnstown defeated Indiana 70-68 in a thrilling victory this past January. This was the Mountain Cats’ lone win in its past eight matchups with the Crimson Hawks, the three-time defending Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) champions.
This time, the Mountain Cats led by as many as nine points in the first half and carried a 36-32 lead into the break.
Indiana (15-0, 9-0 PSAC) took its first advantage since the game’s opening minutes via two free throws from Dallis Dillard to lead 41-40 at the 16:12 mark of the second half. The two teams exchanged slim leads in the ensuing stretch, leading to a 66-all tie with three minutes left.
Stewart knocked down a trey to put Indiana in front with 1:54 remaining, to which Pitt-Johnstown’s Joe Batt answered with a 3-pointer of his own to even the score at 69. On the ensuing possession, Stewart hit another trey to put the Crimson Hawks ahead for good, as the Mountain Cats missed on both of their chances to tie the game in the final 20 seconds.
Stewart matched Shawndale Jones with a team-high 17 points off the bench for Indiana, going 5-for-5 from the field and 4 of 4 at the line, all in the second half.
“He really did it for them,” Rukavina said of Stewart. “He hit the big shots when they needed him to. Everyone played hard. Our guys did a great job, too. Now, we just have to use this and make another run.”
Andrew Shull scored a game-high 23 points for the Mountain Cats, while Ryan Smith, John Paul Kromka and Batt tallied 14, 13 and 12, respectively.
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Mountain Cats (11-4, 7-2) and gave Pitt-Johnstown its first home loss of the season after being victorious in the previous seven contests.
Three of the Mountain Cats’ four losses have been to teams ranked inside the top 10 in Division II, including No. 8 West Liberty and No. 4 Nova Southeastern. The other was to PSAC East Division leader East Stroudsburg, which sits at 13-1 overall.
Rukavina said playing high-caliber teams was a strategy employed for the postseason.
“We played those teams for the strength of schedule,” Rukavina said. “To get to the NCAA tournament, strength of schedule means a lot, so ours has to be off the charts. We’re able to play with anyone. We just have to be able to make some shots at the end of the game.”
In the opener, the Pitt-Johnstown women rode a strong defensive effort to defeat Indiana 62-42, handing the Crimson Hawks their third straight loss.
“IUP comes in almost every year ranked in the top 25,” Pitt-Johnstown women’s coach Mike Drahos said, “so, any time you can beat a team of that caliber, it’s obviously a very good thing. I’m very proud of the effort we gave today. It truly showed what can happen when you put all the pieces together.”
Prior to Saturday, Indiana had won 19 of its previous 21 matchups against Pitt-Johnstown dating back to March 2007. This past season’s 63-60 victory inside the Sports Center was Drahos’ first win over Indiana in his 10-year tenure.
The Mountain Cats were able to help record their second triumph over the Crimson Hawks under Drahos by forcing 24 Indiana turnovers and drawing four charges on defense.
Pitt-Johnstown also held Indiana to 30% shooting from the field, including allowing just seven shot attempts in the second quarter, where the Mountain Cats capitalized on nine turnovers to outscore the Crimson Hawks 19-9 and take the lead for good.
“We pride ourselves on our defense and rebounding,” Drahos said. “I was very disappointed with that effort in our last game (62-55 loss to last-place Clarion). We did not play to our level, and I challenged them at practice. I’m very happy with the way they responded.”
Pitt-Johnstown’s seven-point halftime lead grew to 10 at the midpoint of the third quarter, and the Mountain Cats carried a 42-33 lead into the fourth.
The Mountain Cats were then able to pull away by going on a 13-0 run to open the fourth quarter, as the Crimson Hawks started the frame 0-for-10 from the floor. Pitt-Johnstown led by as many as 23 before Drahos subbed in his bench with a minute to go.
Peyton Alazaus recorded a game-high 16 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Cats. Ashley Norling tallied 15 points, while Olivia Fasick scored 14 and Hayden Taylor added 10.
Pitt-Johnstown will travel to Seton Hill for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
“The one thing about the PSAC, and I tell them this every day, is that there’s no easy game,” Drahos said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re gonna play next, it’s still gonna be a tough matchup. We’ll still have to show up with our ‘A’ game and give our best effort.”
