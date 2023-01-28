CALIFORNIA, Pa. – John Paul Kromka scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team won a tight contest at California (Pa.) University, 76-72, on Saturday afternoon.
Andrew Shull had 14 points and six rebounds, and Jared Jakubick scored 13 points for Pitt-Johnstown (15-5, 11-3 PSAC Western Division), which won its fourth straight contest.
Jermaine Hall Jr. and Keith Palek III each scored 19 points for California (9-11, 6-8). K.J. McClurg netted 14 points.
