JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After being forced to wait two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pitt-Johnstown was finally able to recognize its 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class with a banquet at the Wellness Center on Saturday evening.
The 13th Hall of Fame class consists of four former athletes and one special inductee. They include men’s basketball player Ron Haden (1985), women’s basketball athlete Sally Mosay (1989), wrestler Brandon Newill (2002), baseball pitcher Ben Watkins (2010) and a 1985 graduate inducted for meritorious service in Mike Mastovich, a longtime sports writer at The Tribune-Democrat.
It was a role reversal for Mastovich, who has emceed the banquet each year since its inception in 2007. After graduating from Conemaugh Valley High School in 1981, he attended Pitt-Johnstown from 1981-85. He was the sports editor of the school newspaper, The Advocate, from 1982-85 and doubled as the Pitt-Johnstown student sports information director.
He credits a lot of what he’s done throughout his career to the experience he received in college.
“That’s where I got so much experience that got me a kickstart to my actual career,” Mastovich said. “That’s why I’m so gracious that I would be recognized for all that work and then the work I’ve done for 35 years at The Tribune.”
A few of the characteristics that Mastovich said he appreciates about Pitt-Johnstown is how connected the campus community is and the ability to build and keep bonds with other alumni long after graduation.
“This place always was family oriented,” Mastovich said. “In the athletic department, at The Advocate and through classes and the people you met through education, it was all like family.
“It’s a great honor. I’m humbled to be in this group with such great athletes who accomplished such fantastic things for Pitt-Johnstown on the fields, on the courts and on the mats. I’m just proud to be on the same stage with them. I have to thank (Pitt-Johnstown President) Jem Spectar, (Athletic Director) Pat Pecora and sports information director Chris Caputo for all the work they did to make sure this banquet would happen.”
Another Johnstown-area native, Watkins graduated from Conemaugh Township High School in 2005 before eventually transferring to Pitt-Johnstown in 2007 after two years at Clarion University.
Watkins was named a Division II All-American in 2009 as well as earning the accolade for Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year. He was also stellar in the classroom that year after receiving a “ESPN the Magazine” first-team academic All-American honor and being named the Atlantic Region Scholar of the Year.
“It’s absolutely an incredible honor thinking about all of the student-athletes that have come through Pitt-Johnstown,” said Watkins, who was selected in the 40th round of the 2009 MLB Draft. “To be considered worthy enough to be inducted into the same Hall of Fame as someone like Carlton Haselrig, a six-time national champion, sometimes it’s hard to kind of wrap my mind around.”
Watkins explained that his time at Pitt-Johnstown helped prepare him appropriately for life after graduation.
“My time here is incredibly special and shaped a lot of my life both here and afterwards,” Watkins said. “I learned preparation and other things going through games as part of the baseball perspective and also just the education side of things preparing you for a life and career after sports are done and you’re in your professional career.”
Haden scored more than 1,000 points in just two years at Pitt-Johnstown. Mosay was a two-time American Women's Sports Federation (AWSF) All-American and finished top five all-time in Pitt-Johnstown history in points and assists. She also led the Mountain Cats to a 1987 Division II Final Four berth.
Newill won the 2002 Division II national championship at 125 pounds and earned three All-American honors.
With the 2020 induction finally in the books, Pitt-Johnstown’s Hall of Fame now includes 67 members and three teams inducted since September 2007 when the first Hall of Fame class was recognized.
