INDIANA, Pa. – Pitt-Johnstown used strong pitching from Julie Shinavski and Kayla Miehl to bounce back from a 9-0 loss in Tuesday’s opener at Indiana (Pa.) with a 4-0 victory over the Crimson Hawks in the second contest.
The duo limited Indiana to just three hits in Game 2 to help the Mountain Cats improve to 10-5.
In the first game, Indiana jumped out to a quick first-inning lead on Jenna Rhue’s two-run homer to right, before Joelle Snyder’s two-run single in the second made it 4-0.
Paige Truax singled home two more to highlight a four-run third inning.
Amanda Fischer earned the three-hit shutout in the circle for the 7-9 Crimson Hawks.
In the second game, the Mountain Cats got an RBI groundout from Tori Radvan to make it 2-0.
Pitt-Johnstown added two more insurance runs in the seventh.
Shinavski notched the first two outs and Miehl went the rest of the game. Miehl fanned three batters.
Maddie Flowers went 3-for-4 with a double, while Radvan had two hits.
