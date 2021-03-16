Pitt-Johnstown senior pitcher Dylan Heid, a two-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Pitcher of the Week this season after Monday’s announcement, is now a back-to-back recipient of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Week Award after fanning 13 in Saturday’s complete game against Fairmont State.
Heid tossed a seven-inning complete game in Saturday’s 5-2 Pitt-Johnstown victory over Fairmont State at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Heid allowed just two runs (one earned) on three hits, while striking out 13 for the second outing in a row. He allowed one walk.
On March 6, Heid threw a no-hitter to earn NCBWA National Pitcher of the Week honors.
