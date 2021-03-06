Dylan Heid didn’t start thinking about a potential no-hitter until he got through the fifth inning in Pitt-Johnstown’s season opener against West Liberty University on Saturday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“I’ve had no-hitters through three or four innings multiple times, so I wasn’t that into it until I finished the fifth inning,” said Heid after he tossed his first college no-hitter in a 1-0 victory over the Hilltoppers in the first game of a doubleheader.
“I thought just two more innings,” said the senior from Malvern, Chester County. “My pitching coach (Rick Roberts) said, ‘You’ve got one more inning.’ After I got through the sixth, I said, ‘I’m not coming out.’ ”
Heid stayed on the mound. He finished with 13 strikeouts, three walks and hit a batter in the seven-inning contest. Pitt-Johnstown played error-free defense as the right-hander faced only 24 batters and threw 93 pitches.
“Pretty much just my fastball,” Heid said, when asked what pitches he relied on most. “I didn’t throw many offspeed (pitches) for strikes until the third or fourth inning. Last week at BP, I was pretty good with fastball-cutter combos. But, I wasn’t getting too many swings on the cutter. Hitters weren’t chasing it.”
Pitt-Johnstown scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the fourth. Lennox Pugh reached on a fielder’s choice and Tyler Smith followed with a triple to right-center field.
Smith had two hits, and Jake Ansell and Mario Disso each had one hit.
The final inning produced the usual drama associated with a no-hit bid.
“Last at-bat, with two outs I walked the guy before (the final batter),” Heid said. “(West Liberty’s Ty Helmke) just ropes one down right field. I saw (UPJ right fielder) Dylan Broderick running back.
“ ‘Can he get it?’ I thought it went over his head. He’s kind of backpedaling a bit. It looked like one of those that might go over his head and the guy gets a triple. He got up from the turf. I couldn’t tell if he held on to it.”
The Mountain Cats had reason to celebrate while playing for the first time since the season abruptly was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago.
“It was amazing. He caught that," Heid said. "It was a no-hitter. It took a while for it to sink in. I sprinted out to right field.”
Mountain Cats pitching coach Rick Roberts has seen improvement in Heid, a graduate of Great Valley High School.
“He’s worked really hard this offseason on getting his lower half stronger,” Roberts said. “He’s gained 25 pounds of good weight. He’s got a bulldog mentality with special stuff on the mound.
“His last pitch of the no-hitter was 94 miles an hour so his stamina and strength are unreal.”
West Liberty's Justin Pennybacker allowed four hits and one run over six frames.
Heid and his teammates finished Saturday’s doubleheader with a 13-0 victory in Game 2. West Liberty could only muster one hit, a Jarrett Delbrugge triple to lead off the third inning, against three Pitt-Johnstown hurlers in Joel Colledge (five innings, six strikeouts), Antonio Caporossi and Giovanni Scott. The trio of pitchers combined for nine strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters.
Disso went 2-for-2 with a triple and five RBIs. Pitt-Johnstown sent 13 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the first and came away with eight runs (five earned), highlighted by Disso's two-run single.
Disso then drove home three with a triple in the Pitt-Johnstown second, and Smith's two-run blast over the center-field wall in the third increased it to 13-0. Smith finished with two hits and three RBIs. Colin Pasone added two hits and an RBI, and Owen McKeever delivered a pair of knocks.
Heid is just glad to be back on the field once again.
“It’s just fun to start playing again,” Heid said of coming back after losing most of the 2020 season to the pandemic. “It feels almost normal. I think we have a really good team. We lost some key players, big parts, but I think we have plenty of people to make up for it. We’re definitely looking forward to it.”
The same two teams meet in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.
