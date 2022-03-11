ST. LOUIS – A pair of Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers are still alive in the 2022 NCAA Division II National Wrestling Championships and are guaranteed All-America status after Friday’s first day of competition at Chaifetz Arena.
Fourth-seeded Jacob Ealy (149 pounds) is now a two-time All-American and Nate Smith (157) will wrestle in Saturday’s consolation quarterfinals beginning at 11 a.m.
"It could have gone better, but if you would have told me we would be 13-1, win the PSAC and get two All-Americans, I would have taken it," Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. "We've been overachieving all year. To come away with two All-Americans, one new one, we're always happy for the first-time All-Americans. They get their name on the wall (of the wrestling room)."
Ealy earned a 12-5 decision over Ashland’s Carson Speelman in the opening round to reach the quarterfinals. Ealy built a 4-1 lead, but fifth-seeded Sam Turner of Nebraska-Kearney battled back and got an overtime takedown to defeat Ealy 6-4 in their quarterfinal bout.
Ealy bounced back to defeat Gannon’s Dominic Means 5-1 to advance to Saturday’s action to face eighth-seeded Josh Laubach of Alderson-Broaddus in the consolation quarterfinals. Ealy finished in eighth place in 2021.
Smith was pinned by third-seeded Josiah Rider of Adams State in the first round, but won by injury default at 2:13 over Augustana’s Tyler Wagener in the first round of the consolations. Smith then upset fifth-seeded Ty Lucas of Central Oklahoma 10-6 to earn his spot in the consolation quarterfinals to take on Davis & Elkins’ Noah Tarr.
Three-time All-American Brock Biddle (174) also won a pigtail match to begin the tournament. Biddle dealt New Mexico Highland’s Allen Michel a 19-4 technical fall loss at 7:00, but a dropped an 11-3 major decision to fourth-seeded Trevor Turriff of Minnesota State. Biddle followed with an 8-0 major decision over Seth Latham of Colorado Mesa, before falling 10-5 to Newberry’s Caleb Spears in the second round of the consolations.
Fifth-seeded Dillon Keane (165) scored a 16-4 major decision win over Rasaan Vereen of North Carolina-Pembroke to open the tournament in a pigtail match, but suffered an 8-2 setback to Ashland’s Drew Wiechers in the first round. In the first round of the consolations, Keane lost 8-3 to Millersville’s Brandon Connor.
Pitt-Johnstown's Matt Siszka (125) and Caleb Morris (141) both went 0-2.
