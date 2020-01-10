LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – The Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team collected a pair of wins on the opening day of the NWCA Division II Wrestling Duals at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
“We went 2-1 to start at the toughest dual meet tournament in the country,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “I feel we could have gotten to the semifinals, but we didn’t. The Nebraska-Kearney match could have gone either way.”
In the first round, No. 2 Pitt-Johnstown beat No. 13 Limestone (South Carolina) 31-13.
In the quarterfinals, No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney edged the Mountain Cats 24-16.
Pitt-Johnstown bounced back in the consolation quarterfinal round with a 37-3 win over Maryville (Missouri).
In the first dual meet, Pitt-Johnstown spotted Limestone a five-point advantage after three bouts but Pitt-Johnstown reeled off five consecutive wins, including Brock Biddle’s technical fall at 174 pounds and Connor Craig at 184.
Pitt-Johnstown’s fifth-ranked Brendan Howard’s 12-2 major decision over James Sass to open the match at 125 got the Mountain Cats off to a good start, but Limestone used a fall from Majid Corbit at 133 and a 9-3 decision by John Burger over No. 8 Jacob Ealy to go in front, 9-4.
Back-to-back major decision wins at 149 and 157 gave the lead back to the Mountain Cats at 12-9. Top-ranked Chris Eddins shut out Phil Ruiz, 8-0, at 149, and Nate Smith followed with a 16-5 win over Kurtis Aimable at 157.
Third-ranked Devin Austin held off 11th-ranked Garrett Beam, 4-2, at 165 and fifth-ranked Biddle scored a 17-0 technical fall at 5:00 over Kenneth Prince to increase the Pitt-Johnstown lead to 20-9 with three bouts remaining. Another technical fall, this time a 16-0 shutout from fourth-ranked Craig over David Ulgalde at 184 pounds pushed it out to 25-9 and sealed the Mountain Cat victory.
Nebraska-Kearney won the final three bouts to erase a four-point deficit and defeat Pitt-Johnstown .
Nebraska-Kearney climbed out to a quick 9-0 lead. In a battle of Top-5 wrestlers at 125, Nebraska-Kearney’s No. 1-ranked Josh Portillo earned a 4-1 decision over fifth-ranked Howard, before Wesley Dawkins pinned Matt Siszka at 1:28 in the 133-pound bout.
Pitt-Johnstown came back to win the next three bouts to go on top, 13-9.
At 141, eighth-ranked Ealy dealt No. 12 Jonathan Killingsworth a 6-4 loss to get the Mountain Cats on the scoreboard. Eddins pinned Teontae Wilson 36 seconds into the opening period to knot it at nine, before Jacob Burgette scored a 13-1 major decision over Jacob Wasser at 157.
An 8-2 win by No.1-ranked Matt Malcolm over Pitt-Johnstown’s Austin at 165 got the Lopers back to within one, but Biddle got the Mountain Cat lead back out to four with a 6-2 decision over Talon Seitz at 174.
Nebraska-Kearney closed out the match with three consecutive victories.
Pitt-Johnstown got technical fall wins from Ealy (141) and Craig (184) to bounce back over Maryville University.
Pitt-Johnstown is 12-3 this season and Pecora has 609 career victories.
Pitt-Johnstown took a 3-0 lead with Howard’s 7-5 decision over No. 10 Tyler Kreith, before Maryville tied it when Alex Waggoner earned an 2-1 sudden victory in the second overtime period over Matt Siszka at 133.
It was all Mountain Cats after that. Pitt-Johnstown went on to win the final eight bouts to coast to the victory.
Ealy’s 18-1 technical fall over Tristan Barr at 141 got it going, and Eddins dealt Tyler Stegall an 8-0 major decision loss at 149 to make it 12-3.
Smith won by decision at 157, and Austin scored a 10-2 major decision at 165, before a 10-2 major decision from Biddle at 174, and Craig’s 16-0 technical fall at 3:30 over Bailey Kelly extended it to 28-3.
Pitt-Johnstown closed it at with Tyler Oliver’s 6-2 decision and an injury default win by Allan Beattie at 285.
The Mountain Cats will wrestle No. 8 Upper Iowa University at 9 a.m. in Saturday’s consolation semifinals.
“This tournament’s a great test for us,” Pecora said. “We’re going to learn from it and try to continue to get better and better. We wanted more out of the tournament, but we’re still wrestling and we’ll see how it turns out (Saturday).”
