VICTOR, N.Y. – Pitt-Johnstown’s first appearance in the NCAA regional golf tournament proved to be a productive one.
Mitch Jeffe finished in a six-way tie for 13th place to lead the Mountain Cats to a sixth-place tie with West Chester University after Saturday’s final round of the NCAA Division II East/Atlantic Region Golf Championships at the par-72 Ravenwood Golf Club.
Pitt-Johnstown tied with West Chester at 35-over par (899).
Jeffe, who shot 74 on Thursday and 71 on Friday, entered Saturday’s final round in a tie for seventh place. Jeffe fired a four-over 76 on Saturday to finish tied for 13th with six other players at +5 (221).
Brandon Scally shot three straight 75s to tie for 40th with West Liberty (West Virginia) University’s Noah Salvertson at nine-over par (225), while Mario Battaglia ended the tournament in a five-way tie for 49th place at +11 (80, 74, 73, 227).
The Mountain Cats also received a tie for 61st place at 14-over par from Sal Cerilli (72, 80, 78, 230). Brandon Villnave tied for 94th place at +21. Villnave shot 76, 82, 79 (237) over the three days of the tournament.
St. Thomas Aquinas (New York) won the regional team title at +17, two strokes better than second-place University of Charleston (West Virginia) to advance to the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships at TPC Michigan in Detroit, Michigan. Gannon University and Davis & Elkins (West Virginia) College also earned automatic bids to the national championships after tying for third at +23.
Davis & Elkins’ Jordan Hyland won medalist honors after finishing the tournament at three-under par. Charleston’s Mitch Hoffman and St. Thomas Aquinas’ tied for the runner-up spot at even par.
