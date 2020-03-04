ERIE – West second-seeded Mercyhurst University knocked down 13 3-pointers and used a 21-5 first half run to open-up a 14-point halftime lead on its way to an 84-66 victory over West third-seeded Pitt-Johnstown in Wednesday’s PSAC quarterfinal game. John Paul Kromka scored 16 points and pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds to lead the Mountain Cats, whose season came to an end at 22-9.
Caiden Landis had 14 points and six rebounds, while Josh Wise added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Joe Batt netted 13 points off the bench for Pitt-Johnstown.
Wise wrapped-up his Mountain Cat career ranked sixth on the Pitt-Johnstown all-time Scoring List with 1,541 points, 14th on the rebounding list with 522 rebounds, and 15th on the assists list with 266. Fred Mulbah will enter his junior season ranked 10th on the all-time assists list with 353.
Mercyhurst hit four of its nine first half 3-pointers over the first 5 minutes to jump out to a 16-10 lead, before a Wise 3-pointer and a basket from Landis quickly cut it to 16-15.
The Lakers got the lead back out to five, but six straight points off the bench from Marcin Wiszomirski gave the Mountain Cats a slim 25-24 advantage with 7:37 left in the half.
However, Mercyhurst countered with a 21-5 run over the next 6 minutes, capped by two of MiyKah McIntosh’s 17 first-half points and a Steve Cannady 3-pointer, to build the lead to 46-30.
Kromka ended the run with a basket in the paint to get Pitt-Johnstown back to within 14 at the half.
The Mountain Cats came out in the second half on a 13-5 run of their own to make it 51-45 on back-to-back Batt 3-pointers with just under 15 minutes to go.
The Lakers scored the next six points in a 17-6 spurt to extend it to 68-51 on another McIntosh basket at the 9:03 mark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.