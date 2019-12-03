With eight consecutive victories, the Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team is beginning to gain some national recognition.
The Mountain Cats received three votes in this week’s National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) NCAA Division II National poll released on Tuesday.
Coach Bob Rukavina’s Mountain Cats are 8-1 following wins over the University of Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras, University of Puerto Rico-Bayamon and University of Sacred Heart during a Thanksgiving-week trip to Puerto Rico.
The top six spots remained the same with Northwest Missouri State receiving all 16 first-place votes to hold on to the national No. 1 ranking.
Coach Joe Lombardi’s undefeated Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) squad is ranked sixth with a 6-0 mark. Both UPJ and IUP compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.