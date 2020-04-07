Pitt-Johnstown senior Devin Austin (165 pounds) and freshman Jacob Ealy (141) were selected as 2019-20 National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division II Scholar All-Americans on Tuesday.
Austin, a four-time NCAA national qualifier and a two-time All-American with seventh- and third-place finishes, has a 3.11 overall GPA in business marketing. Austin posted a 22-5 overall record and 17-4 mark in dual meets in 2019-20.
Ealy currently has a 3.13 overall GPA in education. Ealy was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Freshman of the Year. Ealy went 18-11 overall and 14-9 in dual meets and claimed his first NCAA Super Region I title to qualify for the 2020 NCAA National Championships.
