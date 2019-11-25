Pitt-Johnstown’s Gabrielle Smith was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Week, and Makalyn Clapper was tabbed the PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week when the awards were announced on Monday.
Smith, a senior guard/forward, averaged 19 points and five rebounds in leading Pitt-Johnstown to three victories last week, while Clapper, a freshman guard from Penn Cambria, averaged 12 points, 4.3 steals and one block per game.
On Wednesday, Smith scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds, and Clapper tallied a game-high 19 points, blocked two shots and made a career-high six steals in an 87-42 win over West Virginia Wesleyan.
Smith then added 20 points, while Clapper chipped in nine points, four rebounds and a block to lead the Mountain Cats to a 59-53 win over East Stroudsburg on Saturday.
On Sunday, Smith scored 21 points in a 79-64 triumph over Kutztown. Clapper tallied eight points, pulled down three rebounds and compiled a career-high seven steals.
