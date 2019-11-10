TROY, N.Y. – After three meets at Saturday’s North East Duals, the Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers competed in Sunday’s Division I-dominated, round-robin format East Coast Tournament.
Thirteen Mountain Cat wrestlers combined to post a 25-14 record against more that two dozen Division I schools. Pitt-Johnstown, the lone Division II program in the tournament, got 3-0 performances from Brendan Howard (125 pounds) and Connor Craig (184).
“We had a very good day,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “As the only Division II school amongst all of the Division I programs, we got a lot of good experience. We competed very well for our school and for Division II.”
Matt Siszka was 2-2 at 125, while Jake Ealy was 2-1 and Charlie Beatty was 2-2 at 141.
Two-time NCAA national champion Chris Eddins knocked off Arizona State’s 12th-ranked Joshua Maruca, 6-2, in the first round at 149.
At 157, Nate Smith went 1-2 and Devin Austin was 1-0 at 165. Pitt-Johnstown also got a 2-1 showing from Brock Biddle at 174.
In addition, Mike Geyer and Alex Delp both went 2-1 at 197, and Allan Beattie and United graduate Tyler Oliver were both 2-1 at 285.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.