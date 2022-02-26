JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jacob Ealy (149 pounds), Dillon Keane (165) and Caleb Morris (141) all won NCAA Division II Super Region I titles Saturday evening inside the Sports Center, while three other Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers qualified for the NCAA championships to lead the Mountain Cats to their 24th regional crown under coach Pat Pecora.
The 2022 NCAA Division II national championships will take place on March 11-12 in St. Louis.
Pitt-Johnstown claimed the 2022 Super Region I title with 147 points, 17.5 more than second-place Gannon. Kutztown, Mercyhurst and Millersville rounded out the top five in the 11-team field.
Eight Mountain Cats reached the semifinals, while Morris, Ealy and Keane all advanced to the finals to guarantee spots in the national tournament.
Morris won a pair of technical falls and a 2-1 decision over Shippensburg’s Dean Reed in the semifinals, before claiming his first NCAA regional championship with an 18-1 technical fall at 6:39 over Seton Hill’s Joel Cawoski at 141.
Ealy followed with his second NCAA regional title. After a first-round bye, Ealy cruised into the finals with a 16-0 technical fall win and a fall, before pinning Alderson Broaddus’ Josh Laubach at 2:58 in the championship bout at 149.
At 165, Keane pined American International’s Dylan Kasperzyk in the first round, before back-to-back decisions got him into the finals. Keane dealt Millersville’s Brandon Connor an 8-0 major decision setback to win his first regional championship and advance to his first national tournament.
Matt Siszka (125), Nate Smith (157) and Brock Biddle (174) secured spots in St. Louis with third-place finishes. Alex Weber (184) and Oggie Atwood (285) reached the semifinals, but suffered losses and were unable to advance to St. Louis.
Siszka, Biddle, and Atwood won their consolation semifinal matches and wrestled for third place and a spot in the national tournament.
Siszka quickly punched hit ticket to St. Louis by pinning Frank Bonura for the second time on the day. After a fall at 5:59 in the quarterfinals, Siszka pinned Bonura at 2:58 to claim third place.
Smith clawed back to place third and earn a spot in St. Louis with a 6-2 decision over Mercyhurst’s Max Stedeford, while Biddle defeated Millersville’s Anthony Yacovetti 4-1 in the 174-pound bout to place third and secure a spot at the national tournament.
At 285, Atwood took Gannon’s Freddie Nixon to overtime, but suffered a 2-1 loss to place fourth.
In addition, Mason Myers (133) dealt Gannon’s Chase McLaughlin a 9-0 major decision loss, Weber won by medical forfeit, and Dakoda Rodgers (197) scored a 16-4 major decision over Bruce Vaughn (Millersville) to place fifth in the tournament.
