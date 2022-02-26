Results

Final Team Scores

1. Pitt-Johnstown 147 points

2. Gannon 129.5

3. Kutztown 110.5

4. Mercyhust 99.5

5. Millersville 82

6. Seton Hill 63.5

7. Alderson Broaddus 49.5

8. American International 48.5

9. Shippensburg 32

10. East Stroudsburg 25

11. Fairmont State 3

Pitt-Johnstown Individual Results

125 – Matt Siszka

First Round – Bye

Quarterfinals – Won by Fall at 5:59 over Frank Bonura (Seton Hill)

Semifinals – Lost by Decision, 3-1 SV, to Tyshawn White (Shippensburg)

Consolation Semifinals – Won by Decision, 8-1, over Jerry Echevarria (American International)

3rd-Place Match – Won by Fall at 2:58 over Frank Bonura (Seton Hill)

133 – Mason Myers

First Round – Won by Decision, 7-1, vs. Chase McLaughlin (Gannon)

Quarterfinals – Lost by Decision, 7-4, to William Burgess (Seton Hill)

2nd Round Consolations – Bye

Consolation Quarterfinals – Won by Fall at 2:33 over Kelvin Rodriquez-Molina (East Stroudsburg)

Consolation Semifinals – Lost by Decision, 10-3, Devin Flannery (Millersville)

5th-place Match – Won by Major Decision, 9-0, over Chase McLaughlin (Gannon)

141 – Caleb Morris

First Round – Won by Technical Fall, 17-1 (4:44), vs. Digger Dennison (Fairmont State)

Quarterfinals – Won by Technical Fall, 17-2 (7:00) over Richard Davis (Alderson Broaddus)

Semifinals – Won by Decision, 2-1, over Dean Reed (Shippensburg)

Finals – Won by Technical Fall, 18-1 (6:39), over Joel Cawoski (Seton Hill)

149 – No. 5 Jacob Ealy

First Round – Bye

Quarterfinals – Won by Technical Fall, 16-0 (2:18) over Elijah Tuckey (Millersville)

Semifinals – Won by Fall at 2:21 over Tommy Nichols (American International)

Finals – Won by Fall at 2:58 over Josh Laubach (Alderson Broaddus)

157 – No. 11 Nate Smith

First Round – Won by Major Decision, 15-3, over Jack Spahn (East Stroudsburg)

Quarterfinals – Won by Decision, 6-4, over Jamar Williams (Alderson Broaddus)

Semifinals – Lost by Decision, 8-3, to Nick Young (Gannon)

Consolation Semifinals – Won by Decision, 7-5, over Jonathan Parilla (Millersville)

3rd-Place Match – Won by Decision, 6-2, over Max Stedeford (Mercyhurst)

165 – No. 7 Dillon Keane

First Round – Won by Fall at :57 over Dylan Kasperzyk (American International)

Quarterfinals – Won by Decision, 4-0, over Cade Moisey (Fairmont State)

Semifinals – Won by Decision, 3-1, Ethan Baney (Kutztown)

Finals – Won by Major Decision, 8-0, over Brandon Connor (Millersville)

174 – No. 9 Brock Biddle

First Round – Bye

Quarterfinals – Won by Technical Fall, 16-0 (1:20) over David Mundey (Fairmont State)

Semifinals – Lost by Decision, 6-4, to Joseph Petrella (Gannon)

Consolation Semifinals – Won by Fall at :57 over Luke Ewing (Seton Hill)

3rd-Place Match – Won by Decision, 4-1, over Anthony Yacovetti (Millersville)

184 – Alex Weber

First Round – Bye

Quarterfinals – Won by Fall at 5:54 over Josh Leidig (East Stroudsburg)

Semifinals – Lost by Decision, 6-4 SV, to Matt Weinberg Kutztown)

Consolation Semifinals – Lost by Decision, 10-3, to Cam Page (Gannon)

5th-Place Match – Won by Medical Forfeit over Josh Leidig (East Stroudsburg)

197 – Dakoda Rodgers

First Round – Won by Decision, 5-2, over Brendan Finnerty (Seton Hill)

Quarterfinals - Lost by Decision, 3-2, to Hunter Harnish (Mercyhurst)

2nd Round consolations – Won by Major Decision, 15-3, over Connor Livingston (Shippensburg)

Consolation Quarterfinals – Won by Technical Fall, 23-3 (7:00) over Justin Osler (American International)

Consolation Semifinals – Lost by Decision, 6-2, to Gino Sita (Alderson Broaddus)

5th-Place Match – Won by Major Decision, 16-4, over Bruce Vaughn (Millersville)

285 – Oggie Atwood

First Round – Bye

Quarterfinals – Won by Decision, 3-1 SV, over Bishop McCoy (Millersville)

Semifinals – Lost by Decision, 8-4, to No. 1 Andrew Dunn (Kutztown)

Consolation Semifinals – Won by Fall at 4:07 over Demetrius Daniels (Alderson-Broaddus)

3rd-Place Match – Lost by Decision, 2-1 TB1, to Freddie Nixon (Gannon)