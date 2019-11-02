EAST STROUDSBURG – The Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II, ran out to a 20-point lead and used falls from defending national champions Chris Eddins (149 pounds) and Connor Craig (184) in a 38-8 season-opening, PSAC victory at No. 22 East Stroudsburg on Friday.
“This is the first step in a long journey,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “It was a solid win and we did some solid wrestling. I feel pretty good about where we are right now, but we have to keep moving forward and getting better.”
After seventh-ranked Brendan Howard received a forfeit to start the match, top-ranked and defending national champion Tyler Warner won a 6-1 decision over Bryce Parenti at 133 to put the Mountain Cats up 9-0.
Freshman Jacob Ealy made his collegiate debut at 141 and scored a 16-0 technical fall over Jack Dardia, before Eddins pinned C.J. McMonegal at 1:29 to increase it to 20-0.
East Stroudsburg got on the scoreboard at 157 when Marquan Payne defeated Jacob Smith 13-7, but second-ranked Devin Austin dealt Pierre Liciaga a 9-0 major-decision loss to make it 24-8.
In a battle of returning All-Americans at 174, East Stroudsburg’s second-ranked Mike Raccioppi scored an 18-3 technical fall over fourth-ranked Brock Biddle to cut it to 24-8.
However, Craig pinned Sczar Charles at 2:43 in the 184-pound bout, and Mike Geyer and Allan Beattie closed it out with major-decision victories for the Mountain Cats.
Geyer defeated Clayton Green, 13-4 at 197, and Beattie scored a 10-1 victory over Nick Nattoli at 285.
Pitt-Johnstown travels to the Rutgers Quad Meet in Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Centenary University, Big 10 power Rutgers, and Division I newcomer Long Island on Saturday.
