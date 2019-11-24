Caiden Landis’ 19 points paced four Mountain Cat double-figure scorers to help Pitt-Johnstown erase a nine-point halftime deficit in an 84-77 victory over Kutztown on Sunday afternoon in the Sports Center. The Mountain Cats have won five in a row and are now 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the PSAC.
Pitt-Johnstown, which shot 50% (25-for-50) for the game and held the Golden Bears to just 32.9% (23-for-70) shooting, was led by Landis’ 8-for-12 shooting. John Paul Kromka had 15 points, seven rebounds, a game-high five blocks, and three steals, while Fred Mulbah added 15 points and a game-high eight assists, and Josh Wise scored 14 points. Marcin Wiszomirski went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line and scored eight points and Joe Batt chipped in six points, four rebounds and three assists.
Kutztown’s Tarojoe Brake led all scorers with 30 points on 10 of 17 shooting and 5-for-11 from 3-point range. Ryan Bernstein had 14 points for the Golden Bears (2-4, 1-1).
