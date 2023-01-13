The Pitt-Johnstown basketball teams will host a key PSAC West Division doubleheader on Saturday when the Indiana (Pa.) Crimson Hawks visit the Sports Center.
The women will tip off at 1 p.m. before the men take on the No. 1-ranked Crimson Hawks for a share of the top spot in the PSAC West standings at 3 p.m.
Coach Mike Drahos and the Pitt-Johnstown Mountain Cats come in at 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the PSAC West following Wednesday’s 62-55 loss at Clarion. Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper and Hayden Taylor each scored 14 points, while Peyton Alazaus added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Mountain Cats. Pitt-Johnstown also got four points and seven rebounds from Ashley Norling.
Indiana (Pa.), receiving votes in the D2SIDA national poll under first-year interim coach Craig Carey has suffer losses in its last two games and is 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the PSAC West after Wednesday’s 94-88, setback at No. 17 at Gannon. Gina Adams scored 22 points and Maria Cerro added 17 points to lead the Crimson Hawks. Kiera Baughman and Janeira Scott each chipped in 17 points for Indiana.
During the 2021-22 season, Pitt-Johnstown and Indiana split a pair of games. On Jan. 24 in the Sports Center, the Mountain Cats knocked off the 17th-ranked Crimson Hawks behind Clapper’s double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Fasick, Alazaus and Norling all scored 12 points for Pitt-Johnstown. Indiana was led by Rajah Fink’s game-high 17 points, while Maura D’Anna and Baughman each scored 10 points. The Crimson Hawks then dealt the Mountain Cats a 58-37 loss in Indiana on Feb. 26. Clapper had 13 points and 10 boards for the Mountain Cats, and Fink tallied 21 points for Indiana.
Coach Bob Rukavina’s Pitt-Johnstown Mountain Cats increased their winning streak to six straight games and improved to 11-3 overall and 7-1 in the PSAC West with Wednesday’s 66-53 victory at Clarion. John Paul Kromka’s 16 points and six rebounds led four Mountain Cat double-figure scorers. Joe Batt had 13 points and seven rebounds, Jared Jakubick had 10 points and a game-high eight boards and Andrew Shull provided 10 points.
Kromka, who will be honored prior to the game for breaking Pitt-Johnstown’s all-time career blocks record, now has 278 blocks. He also ranks fifth on the Mountain Cat all-time scoring list (1,646 points), fourth in rebounds (818) and 15th in assists (269). Drew Magestro is currently eighth on the all-time 3-point field goals list with 171.
Indiana, ranked No. 1 in the country under 17th-year coach Joe Lombardi, is 14-0 overall and 8-0 in the PSAC West, one game ahead of the Mountain Cats in the conference standings. The Crimson Hawks are coming off of a 79-67 win at Gannon on Wednesday. Dave Morris scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Shawndale Jones (21 points), Ethan Porterfield (14 points) and Tomiwa Sulaiman (11 points) also scored in double figures.
Pitt-Johnstown and Indiana split a pair of PSAC West matchups during the 2021-22 season. On Jan. 24 in the Sports Center, Fred Mulbah scored a game-high 22 points and dished out seven assists, and Kromka added a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Mountain Cats to a 70-68 win over the fourth-ranked Crimson Hawks. Indiana then held off Pitt-Johnstown 72-64 in Indiana on Feb. 26. Magestro scored a game-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Mountain Cats. Porterfield’s 18 points and 11 rebounds paced the Crimson Hawks.
