The Pitt-Johnstown men’s and women’s basketball teams will play host to nationally ranked Indiana (Pa.), Monday evening inside the Sport Center.
The Mountain Cat women will take on the 17th-ranked Crimson Hawks at 5:30 p.m., before the men host sixth-ranked Indiana in a battle for the top spot in the PSAC West Division standings at 7:30 p.m.
The Pitt-Johnstown women, 6-10 overall and 4-6 in the PSAC under ninth-year coach Mike Drahos, had its two-game winning streak snapped with Saturday’s 65-58 loss to Seton Hill in the Sports Center. Kylah Franklin scored a team-high 18 points and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, while Ashley Norling had 12 points and four rebounds, and Molly Wagoner added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Mountain Cats. Prior to Saturday, Pitt-Johnstown was coming off of a 70-59 home victory over Edinboro on Monday, and a 59-47 win at Mansfield on Wednesday.
Indiana, ranked 17th in the most recent WBCA National Poll under ninth-year coach Tom McConnell, is 11-3 overall and 5-3 in the PSAC. The Crimson Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 67-51 win at Clarion on Saturday afternoon. Rajah Fink had 12 points and six rebounds, and Maura D’Anna collected nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds in the victory over the Golden Eagles.
Indiana has won 18 of the past 23 meetings dating back to 2004-05, including two games during the 2019-20 season. On Jan. 22, 2020, the Crimson Hawks dealt Pitt-Johnstown a 58-53 loss in the Sports Center behind Natalie Myers’ game highs of 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Crimson Hawks then completed the season sweep with a 68-48 win in Indiana on Feb. 29, 2020. Lexi Griggs (19 points) and Courtney Alexander (18 points) led the Crimson Hawks, while Gabrielle Smith and Alli McGrath led the Mountain Cats with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
In the battle with Indiana for the top spot in the PSAC West Division, coach Bob Rukavina’s (33rd season) Mountain Cats have won six straight games and are 13-3 overall and 9-1 in the PSAC. The Mountain Cats picked up three more wins this past week, including an 89-85 victory over Seton Hill on Saturday. John Paul Kromka’s 27 points, six rebounds and game-high seven blocks, and Joe Batt’s 22 points paced Pitt-Johnstown. Fred Mulbah had 17 points and game highs of eight assists and four steals, and Drew Magestro scored 15 points on 5-for-6 3-pointers.
Nationally, Pitt-Johnstown leads the PSAC and ranks sixth in NCAA Division II in field goal percentage (51.6%) and 16th in 3-point field goal percentage (40%). The Mountain Cats are also second in the PSAC and 12th nationally in assists per game (18.1) and third in the PSAC and 32nd nationally in assist-to-turnover-ratio (1.36). Mulbah paces the PSAC and ranks sixth nationally in both total assists and assists per game, while Kromka leads the PSAC and ranks fifth in the nation in total blocks and seventh in field goal percentage. Kromka is also second in the conference and 24th nationally in double-doubles.
Kromka currently ranks 20th on the Pitt-Johnstown all-time scoring list with 1,208 points and eighth in rebounds with 617. Mulbah sits in fifth place with 471 assists.
The Indiana Crimson Hawks, ranked sixth in the NABC National Poll, are 15-1 overall and tied with Pitt-Johnstown atop the PSAC West at 9-1. IUP also made it six consecutive victories after Saturday’s 81-47 win at Clarion. Ethan Porterfield scored a game-high 30 points, and Amoni Foster added 19 points and five rebounds for the Crimson Hawks. Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Nolan Burk is a redshirt freshman forward on the squad.
Indiana leads the PSAC in 10 different statistical categories. Individually, Dave Morris leads the PSAC and ranks third in steals per game, and Foster ranks second in the PSAC and 11th nationally in assists per game and 14th in total assists.
Since the first meeting in 1971, Indiana holds a 47-17 advantage in the series. The Crimson Hawks took a pair of games from the Mountain Cats in 2019-20. Indiana held off Pitt-Johnstown 100-93 in the Sports Center on Jan. 22, 2020, before earning a 93-82 win in Indiana on Feb. 29, 2020, behind Foster’s game-high 25 points. Josh Wise’s 16 points and Mulbah’s 14 points paced four Mountain Cats who scored in double figures.
Both Pitt-Johnstown teams travels to Mercyhurst on Wednesday for PSAC West matchups, before returning home to host a conference doubleheader against Gannon on Saturday. The women will tip-off at 1 p.m. with the men’s game at 3 p.m.
