The Pitt-Johnstown men’s and women’s basketball teams, both winners of four consecutive games, will begin PSAC West play with a doubleheader against Gannon on Saturday afternoon inside the Sports Center.
The women will tip-off against the 23rd-ranked Golden Knights at 1 p.m., with the men’s game to follow at 3 p.m.
Coach Mike Drahos’ Pitt-Johnstown women extended their winning streak to four consecutive games and improved to 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the PSAC West after Wednesday’s 70-56 crossover victory over Kutztown in the Sports Center. The Mountain Cats remain in a tie for second place in the PSAC West with Edinboro. Hayden Taylor’s career-high 16 points, including 4-for-7 from behind the arc, led four Pitt-Johnstown double-figure scorers against the Golden Bears. Olivia Fasick netted 15 points and dished out a game-high seven assists, while Peyton Alazaus hit four of her five 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Ashley Norling collected 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Mountain Cats.
Gannon, ranked No 23 in this week’s D2SIDA National Poll under 15th-year coach Cleve Wright, improved its winning streak to six straight games and comes in at 12-2 overall and tied for third place in the PSAC West at 4-2. On Wednesday, the Golden Knights picked up a 75-59 win at Slippery Rock behind Samantha Pirosko’s game-high 31 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Wright netted 13 points and nine boards, and Ali Benim chipped in 13 points for Gannon.
During the 2021-22 season, the Mountain Cats and Golden Knights met three times. Pitt-Johnstown secured a 72-53 victory in the Sports Center on Jan. 29 behind 17 points from Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper, 16 points and 10 rebounds from Norling, and 16 points from Fasick. Delaney Dogan’s 16 points paced Gannon. The Golden Knights then earned a 66-61 win in Erie on Feb. 2 and a 70-44 victory in the PSAC quarterfinals on March 2.
The Pitt-Johnstown men, tied for second place in the PSAC West under coach Bob Rukavina in his 34th year, increased its win streak to four straight games and improved to 9-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play following Wednesday’s, 88-77 triumph over Kutztown in the Sports Center. Jared Jakubick and Ryan Smith each scored 21 points to pace five Mountain Cat double-figure scorers. John Paul Kromka, who blocked six shots, including five in the first half, became Pitt-Johnstown’s all-time blocks leader and collected 18 points, while Andrew Shull had 12 points and game highs of eight rebounds and six assists. Joe Batt added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Mountain Cats.
With his six blocks against the Golden Bears, Kromka now has 273 career blocks, one better than Mark Hensel’s (1989-90, 1991-94) previous Mountain Cat record of 272. Kromka also ranks fifth on the Mountain Cat all-time scoring list (1,620 points) and fourth in rebounds (805). His 265 assists are three shy of 15th on the Pitt-Johnstown all-time list. Drew Magestro is currently tied for eighth with Nick Mezyk on the all-time 3-point field goals list with 170.
Fourth-year coach Kelvin Jefferson’s Gannon Golden Knights come in at 0-10 overall and 0-6 in the PSAC West after Wednesday’s 83-69 loss at Slippery Rock. Zach Kent’s 20 points and seven rebounds and Demetrius Mims’ 16 points and six rebounds led the Golden Knights.
During the 2021-22 season, the Mountain Cats won two of the three games played between the teams. After each team won on its home court during the regular season, Pitt-Johnstown dealt Gannon a 78-62 loss in the first round of the PSAC Tournament on Feb. 28 in the Sports Center. Kromka’s game highs of 20 points and eight rebounds and Jakubick’s 17 points led four Mountain Cat double-figure scorers. Mims had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Lance-Amir Paul collected tallied 14 points for the Golden Knights.
Both Pitt-Johnstown teams travel to Clarion for a PSAC doubleheader on Wednesday, before returning home to host a conference doubleheader team against nationally ranked Indiana (Pa.) next Saturday in the Sports Center. The women will tip-off at 1 p.m. with the men’s game scheduled for 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.