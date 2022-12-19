College Men
Pitt-Johnstown 68, Millersville 56: Andrew Shull and Ryan Smith each scored 14 points as the Mountain Cats men’s team beat the Marauders at the Sports Center.
Pitt-Johnstown (7-3, 3-1 PSAC) won for the fourth time in its past five games.
Caiden Landis scored 11 points, and John Paul Kromka had 11 rebounds and seven points for the Mountain Cats, who made 51.9% of their field goals (28-of-54) and were 46.2% from 3-point range (6-of-13).
Matt Dade had 15 points, Drew Stover had 14, and Ryan Davis scored 11 for Millersville (6-4, 1-1).
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown 60, Millersville 54: Olivia Fasick and Peyton Alazaus each scored 15 points, and Ashley Norling had 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Mountain Cats women beat the Marauders on Monday afternoon at the Sports Center.
Makalyn Clapper had nine points and six rebounds for Pitt-Johnstown (6-4, 3-1 PSAC), which won its second straight game in as many days.
Taylor Langan had a game-high 22 points for Millersville (6-4, 1-3), which led 25-24 at halftime and extended the advantage to 40-31 after three quarters.
The Mountain Cats used a 29-14 fourth-quarter margin to earn a comeback victory.
