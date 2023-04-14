ERIE, Pa. – Dylan Broderick launched a three-run home run and Austin Hammerle pitched three scoreless innings in relief, including working out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam, to help Pitt-Johnstown bounce back from a 14-0 loss in Friday’s PSAC West opener at Mercyhurst with a 5-2 victory in the second contest.
The Mountain Cats are now 13-21 overall and 6-8 in the PSAC West.
In the first game, Chris Juchno connected for a two-run homer, and Luke Jackson followed with a solo shot off of Pitt-Johnstown starter Ben Briggs in the bottom of the first inning to give Mercyhurst the early lead.
The Lakers scored an unearned run in the second on Matt Christopher’s squeeze bunt. Mercyhurst added three more in the third, including Jackson’s two-run home run, that pushed its lead out to 7-0.
Mitchell Grosch led off the Mercyhurst fourth with a homer, and the Lakers tacked on two more in the fifth on their way to the 14-0 win.
Broderick and Mario Disso each had two hits, while Jake Ansell and Josh Ulery added one hit apiece for the Mountain Cats.
Briggs slipped to 3-3 on the year after allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits over the first 4 1/3 innings. Jared Hoener tossed the final 1 2/3 innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits.
In the second game, Pitt-Johnstown took a 1-0 lead on Erik Rhodes’ two-out double that scored Josh Ulery in the top of the fourth. Mercyhurst answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame off of Mountain Cat starter Rodney Shultz.
Broderick connected for a three-run homer in the top of the fifth that gave a 4-2 lead back to Pitt-Johnstown.
Mercyhurst (18-9, 12-2) loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth, but Hammerle entered the game and retired the next three hitters to keep the Lakers off the scoreboard and hold the two-run lead.
Disso’s sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh added an insurance run for Pitt-Johnstown, and Hammerle pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh to preserve the 5-2 win and earn his second save of the year.
Shultz got the no-decision after holding the Lakers to two runs on six hits, while striking out seven and walking one over the first four innings. Hammerle pitched three scoreless innings, allowed two hits and fanned four.
Broderick went 2-for-3 with the three-run homer, and Rhodes doubled and drove in one. Ulery doubled for the Mountain Cats.
The Mountain Cats will complete the four-game PSAC West series against Mercyhurst with a pair of games beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sargent's Stadium at the Point. The Mountain Cats also host Shippensburg at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
