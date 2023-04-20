JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After suffering a 6-1 loss in Thursday's PSAC West doubleheader opener at Sargent's Stadium at the Point, Pitt-Johnstown erased a 2-0 deficit with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth, including Asher Corl's three-run home run, to get the split with a 9-5 victory in the second contest.
The Mountain Cats are now 14-25 overall and 7-11 in conference play.
In the first game, Indiana strung together a pair of extra-base hits and a single to start the game and jump out to a 2-0 lead.
Two-run homers from Elijah Dunn and David Kessler in the Crimson Hawks' third made it 6-0. Jake Ansell's one-out, solo homer to left in the Pitt-Johnstown half of the third got the Mountain Cats on the scoreboard.
The Mountain Cats couldn't get any closer and Indiana starter Jeremiah Williams improved to 3-4 after holding the Mountain Cats to the one run on four hits over the first six innings.
Ansell went 2-for-3 with a homer. Josh Ulery, Mario Disso and Alex Glumac all collected hits for Pitt-Johnstown.
Ben Briggs got the start for the Mountain Cats and went the first 5 1/3 innings. Briggs allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits, while striking out four and walking one.
In the second game, Dunn's two-out RBI double in the top of the first gave the Crimson Hawks the early lead.
It stayed that way until the top of the sixth when Davin Landers scored on Kessler's fielder's choice to put Indiana up 2-0.
However, Pitt-Johnstown exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Mountain Cats put runners on first and third with one out and Corl crushed a long three-run homer to left-center field to put the Mountain Cats in front 3-2. Still with one out, Josh Reynolds delivered an RBI single, and Dylan Broderick was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 5-2. Pitt-Johnstown then added a two-run double from Ansell and a two-run single from Ulery that pushed its advantage out to 9-2.
The Crimson Hawks (16-23, 8-10) came back with three unearned runs in the top of the seventh.
Along with Corl's three-run homer, Ansell had a double, a single and two RBIs. Reynolds went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Mountain Cats.
Rodney Shultz started and improved to 5-2 after holding Indiana to two runs on seven hits over the first six innings.
Pitt-Johnstown will close out the series with a doubleheader in Indiana on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.