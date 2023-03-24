ERIE, Pa. – Asher Corl and Dylan Broderick each hit two-run home runs to help Pitt-Johnstown open PSAC West play with a doubleheader split at Gannon on Friday afternoon.
The Mountain Cats took the opener 3-2, but the Golden Knights scored a run in the eighth inning to walk off with a 6-5 victory in the second game.
Pitt-Johnstown is now 7-12 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
In the first game, Kieran Gagnon’s RBI base hit to right field in the bottom of the second put the Golden Knights on top, before Gannon took advantage of a Pitt-Johnstown throwing error to add an unearned run in the fifth to make it 2-0.
Pitt-Johnstown answered right back to tie it on Corl’s two-run homer to left off of Gannon reliever Evan Harrison in the top of the sixth.
The Mountain Cats took the lead in the top of the seventh. Broderick drew a one-out walk and Erik Rhodes followed two batters later with an RBI double to left to put Pitt-Johnstown in front 3-2.
Pitt-Johnstown starter Ben Briggs allowed a hit in the seventh, but kept the Golden Knights off the scoreboard to close out the complete-game victory. Briggs (2-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits, while striking out five and walking just one.
Along with Corl’s two-run home run, Rhodes went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, and Broderick doubled, walked and was hit by a pitch for the Mountain Cats.
Kyle Borrello took the loss for the Golden Knights and fell to 0-1 after allowing the run in the top of the seventh. Keiran Versaw-Barnes started, but got a no-decision. Versaw-Barnes tossed the first five innings and held Pitt-Johnstown to a run on five hits.
In the second game, Corl’s two-run double in the top of the first chased home Josh Ulery and Broderick to give the Mountain Cats the early lead.
Corl then stole home with two outs in the top of the fourth and Broderick belted a two-run home run to right field in the fifth to increase it to 5-0.
Gannon answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame, including a three-run homer from Ian Hess, to cut it to 5-4, before loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Ryan Kalbfus’ sacrifice fly off of Austin Hammerle knotted it at 5 to send it to extra innings.
After Pitt-Johnstown went down in order in the top of the eighth, the Golden Knights loaded the bases in its half of the inning and Miguel Vega singled to center to give Gannon the 6-5 walk-off win.
Hammerle suffered the loss in relief for Pitt-Johnstown and slipped to 0-1. Rodney Shultz pitched the first five innings and surrendered four runs on 10 hits, while striking out five and walking one.
Gannon is now 6-9 overall and 1-1 in the PSAC West.
Pitt-Johnstown will close out the PSAC West series against Gannon with a doubleheader at Sargent's Stadium at the Point at 1 p.m. Sunday.
