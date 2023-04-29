JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After suffering a 3-0 setback in Saturday’s PSAC West doubleheader opener against California (Pa.) at Sargent's Stadium at the Point, Pitt-Johnstown sophomore right-hander Rodney Shultz answered with a three-hit, complete-game shutout in the second game to lead the Mountain Cats to a 3-0 victory of their own.
Pitt-Johnstown, which celebrated senior day, is now 15-28 overall and 8-14 in the PSAC West.
Between games of the doubleheader, coach Todd Williams and the Mountain Cat baseball program recognized this year’s senior class of Jake Ansell, Ben Briggs, Dylan Broderick, Asher Corl, Lucas McClain, North Star graduate Luke Schrock and Taylor Squiric.
In the opener, Payton Conte’s RBI groundout in the top of the second gave California a 1-0 lead.
The Vulcans made it 3-0 in the fourth on RBI singles from Nathan Meeks and Conte. California starter Roman Gill limited the Mountain Cats to one hit, a single by Josh Ulery in the bottom of the fourth, in the complete-game shutout.
Briggs suffered the loss and slipped to 2-5. Briggs allowed three earned runs on eight hits in seven innings.
In the second game, the Mountain Cats struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Broderick led off with a single to center, moved to second on Ansell’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Corl’s double to left. Pitt-Johnstown then loaded the bases and Josh Reynolds was hit by a pitch.
Garrett Prosper’s sacrifice fly allowed Ulery to score from third to give the Mountain Cats a 3-0 lead after three innings.
Shultz faced just 26 Vulcans hitters and held them scoreless on three hits to improve to 6-2. He also struck out five and walked two.
Corl went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Ulery added a pair of hits and scored two runs for the Mountain Cats. Pitt-Johnstown also got a base hit and an RBI from Reynolds, and hits from Broderick, Mario Disso and Erik Rhodes.
With the split, California is now 22-19 overall and 9-13 in the PSAC West.
Pitt-Johnstown travels to Wild Things Park in Washington to conclude the PSAC series against California on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.