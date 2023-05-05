SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – United graduate Ben Tomb struck out 10 in six scoreless innings before Dylan Broderick broke a scoreless game with a two-run homer and Josh Reynolds added a grand slam in the top of the eighth in the second game to help Pitt-Johnstown prevail 6-0 on Friday.
Slippery Rock won the opener, 2-1, in eight innings.
The Mountain Cats, who took 3 of 4 from Slippery Rock, closed out the year at 18-31 overall and 11-17 in the PSAC West.
In the first game, Slippery Rock starter Luke Trueman helped his own cause with an RBI ground-rule double in the bottom of the first to give Slippery Rock the early lead.
A leadoff double from Asher Corl and Garrett Prosper’s two-out RBI double in the Mountain Cats half of the second tied it at one.
Neither team was able to break the deadlock and the Mountain Cats and Slippery Rock went into extra innings. After Pitt-Johnstown put runners on first and third and were unable to score in the top of the eighth, Trueman led off the bottom of the eighth with a double to left off of North Star graduate and Pitt-Johnstown hurler Luke Schrock. Alex Robenolt’s single to center moved Trueman to third and an intentional walk to Braden Olson loaded the bases with nobody out. Joey Purcell followed with a sacrifice fly to right field to give Slippery Rock the 2-1 walk-off victory.
Corl went 2-for-3 with a double, while Prosper added an RBI double, and Broderick and Devon Boyles each had hits for the Mountain Cats.
Schrock suffered the loss in relief and slipped to 0-1 after surrendering one run on two this in 2 1/3 innings. Austin Hammerle started and held Slippery Rock to a run on three hits, while striking out two and walking two over the first three innings. Garrett Holzapfel pitched two scoreless innings and gave up two hits.
The strong pitching continued in the second game. Slippery Rock’s Nate Malak went the first five innings and held the Mountain Cats scoreless on two hits, singles from Corl and Boyles, and Pitt-Johnstown’s Tomb gave up just two hits and fanned a career-high 10 hitters in six innings of work.
With both starters out of the game, Slippery Rock’s Michael Kitko kept the Mountain Cats off the scoreboard in the sixth and seventh innings. Alex Petroff took over for Tomb and pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh to send it to extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Alex Glumac singled with one out. Broderick hit a two-run homer to right field off of Kitko to give Pitt-Johnstown a 2-0 lead. The Mountain Cat then loaded the bases and Reynolds belted a grand slam to right to put Pitt-Johnstown on top, 6-0.
Petroff picked up his first win of the year and after holding Slippery Rock (23-27, 8-20) scoreless on one hit over the final two innings.
Along with Broderick and Reynolds’ home runs, Pitt-Johnstown also got two hits from Boyles, a double from Ansell, and a base hit from Corl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.