JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Pitt-Johnstown baseball team walked off Game 1 of its home-opener doubleheader on Saturday with a 4-3 victory over Salem before securing a 10-5 win in the second game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Asher Corl belted a pair of home runs and drove in five and Justin Turcovski hit a three-run home run to help Pitt-Johnstown improve to 9-5-1.
In Game 1, Pitt-Johnstown erased a 2-0 fifth inning deficit, the used Lennox Pugh’s walk-off RBI base hit in the bottom of the seventh to secure the 4-3 win.
Scott Kondroik’s solo home run to right in the Salem half of the fourth put the Tigers on top 1-0 before an unearned run in the fifth made it 2-0.
The Mountain Cats struck for three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Pugh’s two-out RBI singe to center scored Mario Disso, and Corl followed with a two-run dinger to left center that gave Pitt-Johnstown the lead.
The Tigers knotted it a 3 off Pitt-Johnstown reliever Brando Souders in the top of the seventh.
The Mountain Cats loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, and eventually got Pugh’s single through the left side that scored Disso with the game-winning run.
Pugh went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, while Corl belted the two-run home run for the Mountain Cats. Jake Ansell added two hits and Dylan Broderick doubled.
Souders picked-up the win in relief of starter Rodney Shultz after allowing a run on two hits in the top of the seventh. Shultz pitched the first six innings and limited Salem to two runs - one earned – on four hits, while striking out six and walking two.
In Game 2, Turcovski swatted a three-run homer and Corl hit a solo shot in the 10-5 win.
Kondroik’s sacrifice fly in the top of the first gave the Tigers a quick 1-0 lead, but Pitt-Johnstown answered in the bottom of the second on Turcovski’s three-run bomb.
The Tigers got a run back in the top of the third, before Corl notched his second home run of the day, a solo shot to left, in the bottom of the frame to give the Mountain Cats a 4-2 advantage.
Kondroik tripled home Easy Goita in the top of the fifth to narrow Salem’s gap to 4-3.
Pitt-Johnstown added four insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Turcovski was 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and three runs, and Corl went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs. Pitt-Johnstown also got two hits, including a double, and RBI, and two runs from Disso, and a RBI each from Tyler Smith and Josh Reynolds.
Taylor Squiric improved to 2-0 after limiting the Tigers to two runs (one earned) on five hits. Squiric struck out nine and walked one.
With the losses, Salem slipped to 4-17.
