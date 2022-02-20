ATHENS, W.Va. – Pitt-Johnstown saw its bats come alive early as they tallied a combined 37 runs in a season-opening doubleheader at Concord.
In Game 1, the Mountain Cats collected 24 hits, including four hits and four RBIs from Mario Disso, and three hits and five RBIs from Tyler Smith in a 26-14 victory.
Pitt-Johnstown then rallied for 11 unanswered runs over the final three innings of Game 2 behind Lennox Pugh’s home run and four RBIs to secure an 11-all tie due to darkness.
In the first game, the Mountain Cats bolted out to a 12-4 third-inning lead. Pitt-Johnstown scored seven of those runs in the top of the third with the help of Asher Corl's two-run double and RBIs from Disso, Smith, Garrett Prosper and Windber graduate Chase Vargo.
After Corl led off the Pitt-Johnstown fourth with a solo homer, Vargo drove in two with a base hit. Pugh followed with a two-run double to increase it to 22-7 in the fifth.
Six Mountain Cats collected three or more hits. Disso went 4-for-7 with a double, four RBIs and three runs, while Smith had three hits, drove in five and scored a pair of runs for Pitt-Johnstown. Jake Ansell had three hits, two RBIs and scored six runs. Corl had three hits, including a homer a double, three RBIs and four runs. Pitt-Johnstown also got three hits and two RBIs from Prosper, and three hits, an RBI and four runs from Alex Glumac.
In addition, Vargo added two hits, three RBIs and two runs. Pugh collected two hits, drove in two and scored three runs, and Dylan Broderick went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Four Mountain Cats pitchers saw action in the lopsided victory. Freshman Rodney Shultz made his collegiate debut on the mound and got a no-decision after surrendering seven runs on seven hits over the first 2 2/3 innings. Shultz struck out four and walked five. Giovanni Scott tossed 1 1/3 innings, Garrett Holzapfel pitched 1/3 of an inning and North Star graduate Luke Schrock allowed a run on three hits over the final 1/3 inning.
In the second game, Concord had the hot bats and jumped out to an 11-0 third-inning lead, but Pitt-Johnstown scored 11 runs over the final three innings to get the tie.
The Mountain Lions took a 7-0 lead after two innings, before Zack Saryeldin's grand slam in the bottom of the third increased it to 11-0.
Pitt-Johnstown answered with six in the top of the fifth. Smith's RBI single got the Mountain Cats on the board, and Prosper's two-run double chased home Disso and Broderick to make it 11-3. Then, with two outs, Pugh belted a three-run homer to center that made it 11-6.
The Mountain Cats continued to battle and loaded the bases with one out in the seventh on their way to tying it with five more runs. Pugh singled home Broderick and Corl came through with a pinch-hit, three-run double that cut it to 11-10. Pitt-Johnstown completed the comeback and knotted it on Ansell's sacrifice fly.
Pugh went 4-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs,and two runs to lead the Mountain Cats. Smith had a single, a double and an RBI, while Prosper had a double, RBI and two runs.
Taylor Squiric got the start and made his Pitt-Johnstown debut after transferring from Marshall. Squiric had a tough outing and allowed 11 runs on 10 hits over the first two-plus innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Grayson Hall, freshman and Richland graduate Seth Coleman and Brando Souders came in and held Concord scoreless on one hit over the final five innings.
