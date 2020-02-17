Isaiah Kearns was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Week, and junior right-hander Braxton Roxby was named the PSAC West Pitcher of the Week to help Pitt-Johnstown sweep the first weekly conference honors of the 2020 season.
In the Mountain Cats’ four-game weekend sweep over Fairmont State over the weekend, Kearns went 7-for-12 with three doubles, a home run, seven RBIs and four runs scored.
Kearns collected a pair of doubles and two RBIs in Pitt-Johnstown’s 3-1 and 9-3 wins over the Fighting Falcons on Saturday, before going 5-for-6 with five RBIs in Sunday’s 8-5 and 9-2 sweep. He also doubled, homered and scored three runs.
On the mound, Kearns pitched six innings in Sunday’s opener and held Fairmont State to a run on two hits. He fanned eight and walked two.
Roxby, a Windber graduate, tossed five strong innings in Saturday’s 9-3 win. Roxby allowed two runs on just one hit, while striking out 10 and walking two.
