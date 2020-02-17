Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.