PITTSBURGH – With a trip to the 2022 College Cup on the line, the Pitt men’s soccer team (11-4-5, 3-2-3 ACC) hosts Portland in a quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon at Ambrose Urbanic Field.
Saturday’s match will start at 1 p.m. and air live on ESPN+ with Kevin Wheeler and David Day on the call.
Hosting a quarterfinal match for the first time, Pitt will be looking to advance to its second College Cup in the past three seasons. With a win Saturday afternoon, Pitt would move on to Cary, North Carolina, to take on the winner of Indiana and North Carolina-Greensboro in the national semifinals on Friday.
The Panthers continued their run in the 2022 NCAA championships Sunday night as they knocked off the previously unbeaten and No. 1 overall seed Kentucky on the road, 2-1, thanks to a Bertin Jacquesson marker in the 87th minute. The dynamic French duo of Valentin Noel and Bertin Jacquesson netted both goals in the Panthers’ upset victory over Kentucky on Sunday. The duo has now combined to score 18 goals this season and 53 across their careers. Noel now sits in second place on the all-time goals chart (34) and points chart (81), while Jacquesson is second all-time in assists (22) and seventh in points (60).
Portland comes to Pittsburgh with a 15-2-3 overall record after collecting tournament wins over California-Riverside, No. 8 seed Oregon State and Western Michigan. Overall, the Pilots have won five straight entering the match Saturday.
Saturday's meeting marks the first meeting of all-time between the two squads.
Pitt is 0-1-0 all-time against current members of the West Coast Conference (WCC) as they fell 1-0 at home against St. Mary’s in 2016.
The Pilots downed Western Michigan 1-0 last weekend at home to advance their first quarterfinal since 1995. Portland opened its NCAA Tournament run with a 2-1 home victory over California-Riverside before downing Oregon State 2-0 on the road in the second round.
Portland ranks fourth in the NCAA in goals (51) and points (154), while ranking ninth in assists (52). They own the second best goal differential in the nation (+33). The potent offense is led by Brandon Cambridge, who has 12 goals, seven assists and 31 points on 50 shots so far this season. He has also netted a team-best five game-winning goals.
Jacob Babalai has eight goals, four assists and 20 points while Sebastian Nava leads the team with 10 assists while adding four goals on the season.
In goal, George Tasouris has started all 20 matches as he owns a 15-2-3 record to go along with a 0.92 goals against average, .753 save percentage and eight clean sheets.
For the third straight season, the Panthers are the only team in the country to have earned a spot in the quarterfinals. The Panthers are 1-0-1 all-time in Elite Eight games. They tied No. 4 Notre Dame last season on the road, but fell 4-2 in penalty kicks. Pitt defeated No. 7 Washington to advance to the College Cup in 2021, downing the Huskies 3-0.
This marks the first time in program history the Panthers have hosted a NCAA quarterfinal match at Ambrose Urbanic Field. This is the fourth straight season and fourth time overall the Panthers have earned a bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers have now won at least one tournament game in all four seasons they have earned a bid. Pitt currently owns a 9-2-1 record in NCAA Tournament games all-time.
Pitt has outscored its opponents 32-12 in NCAA Tournament matches. The Panthers have also secured five clean sheets in their 12 NCAA Tournament matches all-time.
The Panthers have scored 41 goals, 46 assists and 128 points so far this season.
The 46 assists are the second most in a single season in program history while the 128 points are the third most in a single season in program history. The 41 goals are ninth all-time.
Overall, the Panthers have five players who have recorded at least 10 points and two with 20-plus points. Noel leads the squad with 23 points, while Jacquesson ranks second with 20 points. Filip Mirkovic leads the team with 12 assists.
The Panthers have been one of the best teams in the country on their home turf over the last four seasons as they own a 31-4-5 record at Ambrose Urbanic Field.
Pitt held a 19-match home winning streak from Oct. 7, 2019 to Nov. 10, 2021, which at the time was the longest streak in the ACC and second longest unbeaten streak in the nation. Coach Jay Vidovich is 35-17-7 at home in his seven seasons at Pitt. Since the start of the 2019 season, Pitt has outscored its opponents 107-40 at home including a 23-12 advantage this season. The Panthers' win percentage (.838) at home since 2019 is the best in the ACC and tied for seventh best overall in the NCAA.
