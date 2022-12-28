Pitt freshman guard Dior Johnson returned to practice this week and is expected to redshirt during the 2022-23 season, school officials announced on Wednesday afternoon.
On Dec. 9, Johnson pleaded guilty Friday to two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and was ordered to serve one year of probation.
Johnson had been prohibited from being on campus or participating in basketball activities since he was charged, according to defense attorney Robert Del Greco Jr.
Pittsburgh police said a woman with whom Johnson had a relationship reported that Johnson slapped her in the face, punched her multiple times and pushed her head into a pillow on Sept. 5.
Johnson, who is from Los Angeles, told police he met the woman in Dallas when he was 15.
The victim, who is from Texas, had come to Pittsburgh to visit Johnson in September. Johnson pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges of strangulation and simple assault. He apologized to the victim and said he regretted his actions.
The strangulation count was originally charged as a felony. Prosecutors reduced the charge to a misdemeanor as part of the plea agreement.
Instead, Johnson, who has no prior criminal history, was ordered to serve one year of probation and complete a batterer’s intervention program. He also is not permitted to have any contact with the victim or possess any firearms. He told the court he has none. He also must follow any recommended mental health treatment.
Johnson was a four-star prospect and the prize recruit in Pitt’s 2022 recruiting class.
