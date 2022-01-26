PITTSBURGH – Guard Ithiel Horton was reinstated to the Pitt men's basketball program on Wednesday afternoon.
Horton was reinstated to the program Dec. 30 after charges stemming from a Nov. 6 incident were dismissed in court. After scoring 13 points in his season debut at Louisville on Jan. 5, Horton was again sidelined when charges were refiled on Jan. 8.
Horton, the Panthers’ leading returning scorer, has missed 19 of Pitt’s 20 games this season. He averaged 8.9 points and made 43 3-point field goals, while starting 18 of 22 games a year ago in his first season at Pitt. The Vauxhall, New Jersey, native is a career 39.8% (125 of 314) shooter from 3-point range.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.