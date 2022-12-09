A University of Pittsburgh men's basketball player pleaded guilty Friday to two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and was ordered to serve one year of probation.
Dior Johnson, 18, has been prohibited from being on campus or participating in basketball activities since he was charged, according to defense attorney Robert Del Greco Jr.
“Pitt continues to follow university and athletic department protocols regarding Dior Johnson’s suspension," Pitt athletics said in a statement. "All parties continue to work through the process and will not comment until additional steps have been completed.”
Pittsburgh police said a woman with whom Johnson had a relationship reported that Johnson slapped her in the face, punched her multiple times and pushed her head into a pillow on Sept. 5.
Del Greco told Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jill Rangos on Friday that Johnson and the woman had “a long and checkered history.”
Johnson, who is from Los Angeles, told police he met the woman in Dallas when he was 15.
The victim, who is from Texas, had come to Pittsburgh to visit Johnson in September. She was not present for Friday's hearing.
Johnson pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges of strangulation and simple assault. He apologized to the victim and said he regretted his actions.
The strangulation count was originally charged as a felony. Prosecutors reduced the charge to a misdemeanor as part of the plea agreement.
Instead, Johnson, who has no prior criminal history, was ordered to serve one year of probation and complete a batterer’s intervention program. He also is not permitted to have any contact with the victim or possess any firearms. He told the court he has none. He also must follow any recommended mental health treatment.
Johnson, a freshman, has already had nine sessions with a clinical counselor at Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic.
Johnson, who was a four-star prospect and the prize recruit in Pitt’s 2022 class, has missed 11 games.
