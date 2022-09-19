PITTSBURGH – Nate Yarnell began this past week as Pitt’s fourth-string quarterback who ran the scout team.
He finished the week with a win in his first college start when the now-No. 24 Panthers topped Western Michigan 34-13 on Saturday night after both starting quarterback Kedon Slovis and his primary backup Nick Patti were unable to play due to injuries each sustained in the week two game against Tennessee.
Yarnell outdueled graduate transfer Derek Kyler during practice to earn the start. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos in Kalamazoo.
He won the praise of his coach for his performance.
“Not only was he playing quarterback and taking snaps and all that, but he’s making checks up there as well. He’s making checks, he’s changing runs, he’s changing pass protections. He was doing it all,” Pat Narduzzi said on Monday.
“We weren’t just calling a play and saying, just run it and don’t worry about anything else,” Narduzzi continued. “He was operating, and he had 100% decision-making. He made great decisions with what we asked him to do, so that was impressive.”
On Monday afternoon, Yarnell was named the ACC Rookie of the Week.
Not bad for a guy who hadn’t seen game action since his junior season of high school football in 2019. Yarnell missed his senior season in 2020 due to a broken thumb, which Narduzzi elaborated on.
“He played a lot of football there before hurting his thumb. Got in a fight, tough quarterback, got in a fight with a linebacker, broke his thumb. That’s really what happened,” Narduzzi said.
“He's tough. Got leadership qualities, let's put it that way. He didn't crumble. He wasn't nervous. He fights linebackers. He looks nice, mild-mannered. I guess he's angry inside. I don't know.”
Pitt will host FCS opponent Rhode Island on Saturday and it sounds like the team will get Slovis back for the noon matchup.
“I think it comes down to comfort. But, yeah, I mean, we're going to do what's best for the health and safety of our kids first. Again, I think Kedon is out of the woods. If he is, you go play,” Narduzzi said. “He wanted to play last week, so we'll have to tie him down, probably, to keep him off the field this week.”
While Slovis may be back this weekend, it seems likely Patti will miss more time. Patti was injured on a sack during the fourth quarter against Tennessee and came up limping. Narduzzi didn’t rule out Yarnell being Slovis’ primary backup while Patti is out.
“Every day we'll find out. I know we know a lot more, have a lot more faith with what Nate did on game day,” Narduzzi said. “You can see him in practice, on the scout field. When you see how a guy operates in a game, it definitely gives you – we have another piece to the puzzle you may have to use at some other point in the season. Who knows when, where. Gives you just another guy.”
Slovis and Patti are both seniors, though they each have another year of eligibility remaining after this season. Narduzzi says “certainly” Yarnell’s performance against Western Michigan has given him more faith in the future of the quarterback position once Slovis and Patti move on. The coach says it’s hard to tell what a player will look like without seeing them on the field during a game.
“You don't know what you have. You don't know in August what you have because (Yarnell’s) getting reps with the freshmen and the threes. Nate Yarnell has never taken a snap in a scrimmage with the ones or twos, never,” Narduzzi said.
Certainly Yarnell’s ability to make changes on the field should have Narduzzi optimistic about the future.
“We had trust in him or we wouldn't have done it,” Narduzzi said. “He's not looking to the sideline, he's doing it all by himself. For a young guy to go out there and do that, it's impressive.”
Narduzzi said Yarnell’s ability to make changes at the line of scrimmage helped the running game find success as well.
“He did an awful lot of it, too. If we didn't, we would have run into a lot of walls inside,” Narduzzi said. “That's the most impressive thing. People can change defense. When we look to the sideline, you can change the defense. You can't change it when the quarterback is making the decision out there by himself, and the cadence.”
