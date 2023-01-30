PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Pitt football team will open the 2023 season at home against a former offensive coordinator, renew the “River City Rivalry” in Week 2 and play a game in Yankee Stadium.
Those games and others were announced on Monday evening when the Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2023 football schedule.
The Panthers will open the season when they host Wofford on Sept. 2. Shawn Watson, Pitt's offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018, was named Wofford's head coach in December after acting in an interim capacity for the second half of the 2022 season. He led the Terriers to a 3-3 record after taking over in October.
Pitt will host Cincinnati on Sept. 9 – the first game between the two teams since 2012, Pitt’s final year in the Big East. The Panthers lost their two most recent matchups with Cincinnati. 2023 will be the Bearcats’ first year as a member of the Big 12 after spending the last decade in the American Athletic Conference.
On Sept. 23, the Panthers will play the second of a four-game series with West Virginia as they travel to Morgantown for the first time since 2011. The Backyard Brawl was played in 2022 for the first time in 11 years. Pitt defeated the rival Mountaineers 38-31 to open the 2022 season.
Pitt opens its ACC schedule against North Carolina at home on Sept. 23. 2023 marks the first season of the conference’s new scheduling model, under which each team will face three primary opponents each year and play the other ten ACC teams twice each during the four-year cycle.
The Panthers' first ACC road game will take place on Sept. 30 when they travel to Blacksburg, Va., to face Virginia Tech.
Following a bye in Week 6, Pitt will host Louisville for the first time since 2020 on Oct. 14. The Panthers lost to the Cardinals in Louisville last season.
A rematch of the 2021 ACC championship game is set for Oct. 21 when the Panthers will travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., to take on Wake Forest. The two teams have met only twice, with Pitt winning both matchups, including a 34-13 victory in 2018 that clinched the Coastal Division for the Panthers.
On Oct. 28, Pitt will travel to South Bend, Ind., for the first time since 2018 and face Notre Dame for the first time since 2020. The Panthers have lost their three previous meetings with the Fighting Irish, with Pitt’s last win in the series coming in Pittsburgh in 2013.
Nov. 4 will see Florida State in Pittsburgh for the first time since the Panthers’ inaugural ACC game on Sept. 2, 2013. The Seminoles won 41-13 on their way to winning the national championship that season. The two teams last met in Tallahassee in 2020, when the Panthers came away with a 41-17 victory.
The Panthers will face Syracuse on Nov. 11 at Yankee Stadium. The game will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first college football game ever played at Yankee Stadium – Syracuse beat Pitt 3-0 in that contest on Oct. 20, 1923. It will be Pitt’s first game in Yankee Stadium since losing to Northwestern in the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl.
New Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec will face his old team when Boston College comes to Pittsburgh on Thursday, Nov. 16. Jurkovec was the starting quarterback for the Eagles from 2020-22. He had a solid 2020 season before missing ten total games due to injury in his final two years in Chestnut Hill.
The Panthers will wrap up the regular season on Nov. 25 when they travel to Durham, N.C., to face a Duke team that was much improved in 2022. Mike Elko was named ACC Coach of the Year after leading the Blue Devils to a 9-4 record in his first year as head coach.
