Pittsburgh sophomore Jordan Addison was unveiled as the winner of the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the country’s outstanding receiver during ESPN’s live telecast of The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday night.
Addison becomes the third Pitt player to win the prestigious award, joining Antonio Bryant (2000) and Larry Fitzgerald (2003). Bryant and Fitzgerald were also also sophomores when they were honored.
Addison was selected over fellow finalists David Bell (Purdue) and Jameson Williams (Alabama).
“This is an absolutely incredible honor,” Addison said. “Every day at our practice facility, I walk past the Biletnikoff Award trophies won by Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Bryant. I always go up and put my hand on the trophy because it was my goal to one day win it. I am so humbled and blessed to join those all-time greats. I share this honor with all of my teammates, Coach (Pat) Narduzzi and my wide receivers coach, Brennan Marion. This is just as much their award as it is mine.”
The Panthers are now tied for the most Biletnikoff Award winners in the history of the award (since 1994). Alabama and Oklahoma State also have three prior recipients.
Addison has compiled 93 receptions for 1,479 yards (15.9 per catch) and a national-best 17 touchdowns. His yardage ranks third in the country and first among Power Five receivers.
In Pitt single-season annals, Addison’s receiving yardage and scoring receptions are second only to Fitzgerald, who had 1,672 yards and 22 scores in 2003.
Addison is also second at Pitt in receptions in a season. He needs just four catches in Pitt’s bowl game to eclipse Maurice Ffrench’s record of 96 set in 2019.
Addison provided 14 catches for 202 yards and four touchdowns against the Cavaliers to clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division on Nov. 20. He became just the fourth Pitt player to reach 200 receiving yards in a game.
Addison and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett were honored as first-team All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
The Walter Camp All-America Team is selected by the nation’s 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coaches and sports information directors. It is college football’s oldest All-America squad, dating back to 1889.
Pickett becomes only the third Pitt quarterback to earn first-team All-America honors, joining Dan Marino (1981) and Matt Cavanaugh (1977).
Addison is the first Pitt wide receiver to be honored as a first team All-American since Larry Fitzgerald in 2003.
Addison and Pickett helped lead the Panthers to an 11-2 record, their first ACC championship and a berth in the Dec. 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they will face Michigan State (10-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.